GBA demands reasonable bail conditions, protection for arrested social media commentators

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has raised concerns over the arrest of social media commentators, calling for the constitutional rights of suspects to be protected and bail conditions to remain reasonable and proportionate.

GBA President, Mrs Efua Ghartey, made the call at the opening of the Association’s 2026/2027 Annual Conference in Ada.

She said the Association had, at its maiden fully virtual Mid-year Conference on June 5, 2026, adopted a resolution on what it considers excessive bail conditions imposed by investigative and prosecutorial authorities.

According to her, such conditions must comply with Article 14 of the 1992 Constitution and be “reasonable, proportionate and consistent with the presumption of innocence.”

Proposed Human Rights Watch Committee

Mrs Ghartey also disclosed that the GBA was considering establishing a Human Rights Watch Committee to monitor the protection of constitutional and human rights.

She said the proposed committee would pay particular attention to cases involving social commentators, including the recent arrests of TikTokers.

“In cases where social commentators, such as the arrest of TikTokers, the Committee would be able to give the requisite legal Aid to suspects,” she said.

She explained that the committee would provide a mechanism for the GBA to monitor compliance with Article 14 and other constitutional protections, particularly in cases where the fundamental rights of suspects may be at risk.

Call for reasonable bail conditions

Mrs Ghartey stressed the need for constitutional safeguards, including the right to personal liberty and the presumption of innocence, to be respected in the administration of justice.

She said the Association’s position on bail was aimed at ensuring that conditions imposed on suspects by investigative and prosecutorial authorities were consistent with the constitutional requirement of reasonableness and proportionality.

The GBA President said the proposed committee formed part of the Association’s broader commitment to ensuring that statutory and governmental institutions operate within the constitutional framework.

“We shall not relent on our efforts to hold statutory and governmental bodies to the constitutional standards of our country for our common good,” she said.

The 2026/2027 GBA Annual Conference is being held under the theme: “150 years of Ghana’s Legal Evolution: Transforming the Profession and Driving its Future with Industry.”

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