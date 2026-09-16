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Daily Insight for CEOs: Creating a high-performance culture

Source: Ernest De-Graft Egyir  
  16 September 2026 2:53pm
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Insight.

A high-performance culture is built through clear expectations, accountability, collaboration, recognition, and consistent leadership behavior.

CEOs shape culture through what they prioritize, tolerate, reward, and model.

Culture should therefore be treated as a strategic asset. When organizational values and performance expectations reinforce each other, employees are more likely to understand what excellence looks like and how their work contributes to organizational success.

Key Strategies:

1. Define clear performance expectations.

2. Align culture with organizational strategy.

3. Recognize and reward meaningful contributions.

4. Address poor performance consistently.

5. Encourage collaboration and continuous improvement.

CEO Leadership Actions.

✅ Model the behaviors expected from employees.

✅ Recognize leaders who strengthen organizational culture.

✅ Address behaviors that undermine performance.

Actionable Tip.

*Ask your leadership team: “What behaviors do we currently reward, and are they the behaviors required for our future success?”

Why This Matters?

A strong performance culture improves engagement, accountability, productivity, and organizational results.

About the Author.

Ernest De-Graft Egyir, CEO advisor, Thought Leader and Founding CEO of Chief Executives Network Ghana, convenes the Ghana CEO Summit and served on Ghana’s Economic Dialogue Planning Committee.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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