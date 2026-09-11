National | Opinion

Daily Insight for CEOs: Building Sustainable Growth

Source: Ernest De-Graft Egyir  
  11 September 2026 9:45am
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Insight.

Sustainable growth requires more than increasing sales. It requires the organization to grow without compromising financial health, customer trust, employee capability, operational quality, or long-term strategic positioning.

CEOs must balance ambition with discipline.

The strongest growth strategies create value today while strengthening the organization’s capacity to create even greater value tomorrow.

Key Strategies:

1. Pursue profitable growth opportunities.

2. Protect customer value and trust.

3. Invest in organizational capability.

4. Maintain financial discipline.

5. Balance growth with resilience.

CEO Leadership Actions.

✅ Review whether current growth is sustainable.

✅ Align investments with long-term objectives.

✅ Monitor the organizational capacity required to support growth.

Actionable Tip.

* Ask your leadership team: “If our business grows by 50%, what could break first—and are we prepared for it?”

Why This Matters?

Sustainable growth creates stronger organizations that can deliver value consistently while adapting to future challenges.

About the Author.

Ernest De-Graft Egyir, CEO advisor, Thought Leader and Founding CEO of Chief Executives Network Ghana, convenes the Ghana CEO Summit and served on Ghana’s Economic Dialogue Planning Committee.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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