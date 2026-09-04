Daily Insight for CEOs: Accelerating performance before year-end

Insight.

With only one quarter remaining, CEOs must distinguish between what can realistically be achieved and what requires immediate intervention.

Q4 performance acceleration requires prioritization, faster decision-making, effective resource allocation, and disciplined follow-through.

The objective is not simply to work harder. It is to ensure that organizational effort is directed toward the highest-impact opportunities.

Key Strategies:

1. Prioritize high-impact initiatives.

2. Redirect resources toward critical objectives.

3. Resolve major operational constraints.

4. Increase execution speed.

5. Monitor performance closely.

CEO Leadership Actions.

✅ Identify initiatives requiring acceleration.

✅ Reallocate resources where performance demands it.

✅ Maintain executive focus on critical outcomes.

Actionable Tip.

* Identify one initiative that could materially improve your organization’s Q4 performance if accelerated immediately.

Why This Matters?

Focused acceleration can close performance gaps and create stronger year-end results.

About the Author.

Ernest De-Graft Egyir, CEO advisor, Thought Leader and Founding CEO of Chief Executives Network Ghana, convenes the Ghana CEO Summit and served on Ghana’s Economic Dialogue Planning Committee.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.