Ebusuapanyin Mr. J.O. Abraham, Head of the Kow Nyarko Nguanoa Anona family of Jackson Street, Cape Coast and the Entire Ashun, Wright, Cooke, Fynn, Ackah Yensu, Abraham, Ampiah and the Kow Nyarko Ngoanoa and Allied Families, with sorrow but a deep sense of gratitude to God, announce the peaceful and glorious home call of our beloved:

Mr Isaac Baah Ashun (I. B. Ashun)

Aged: 90 Years

Funeral Arrangements Are As Follows:

There will be no wake keeping.



Pre-Burial/ File Past: Thursday, September 24, 2026. 7:00 am at Christ The King Catholic Church, Behind Switchback Road, Cantonments, Accra.



Burial Mass: Thursday, September 24, 2026. 9:00 am at Christ The King Catholic Church, Behind Switchback Road - Cantonments, Accra.

Interment: Private Burial



Final Funeral Rites: Immediately after burial mass at Christ The King Catholic Parish Hall, Behind Switchback Road - Cantonments, Accra

Widow: Mrs. Euphemia Ashun (Née Barber)

Children: Mrs. Evelyn Amuaku (Née Ashun) - UK Mr. Gerald Ashun - UK, Mrs. Irene Quaidoo (Née Ashun) - USA Mr. Kwesi Ayensu Ashun- USA.



Dress Code: Black



All Friends And Sympathizers Are Cordially Invited

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