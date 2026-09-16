Fameye marks birthday with orphans at Village of Hope

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Ghanaian musician Fameye celebrated his birthday with children at the Village of Hope Orphanage in Gomoa Fetteh, in collaboration with PizzaMan ChickenMan.
Having lost both parents at a young age, Fameye understands firsthand what it means to grow up without parental care and support. His journey has shaped not only his music but also his perspective on life, and this personal connection was at the heart of his decision to spend his birthday with the children.
Rather than celebrating his birthday the usual way, he decided to share his special day with them and use the occasion to remind them that they are seen, valued and cared for.
The celebration also marked the beginning of a bigger vision for the artiste. Although this is Fameye’s first birthday celebration with an orphanage, his intention is for it to grow into something much larger and more impactful in the years ahead.
The long-term dream is to make supporting orphanages an annual initiative, going beyond birthday celebrations to providing meaningful donations and assisting with some of the essential needs of children in care.
Fameye hopes that what began with this year’s celebration can eventually become a sustained effort that reaches more orphanages and positively impacts more lives.
PizzaMan ChickenMan also came on board because the initiative aligns with values they believe in. Their collaboration with Fameye helped make the celebration possible and reflected a shared commitment to giving back and creating moments of joy for children who deserve support.
For Fameye, the hope is not simply to celebrate his birthday each year, but to use the occasion as an opportunity to give back and build something that can have a lasting impact.
This year may have been the starting point, but the vision is much bigger: a birthday tradition built around love, giving and supporting children in need.
As Fameye celebrates another year, his decision to spend the day with the children serves as a reminder that sometimes the most meaningful celebrations are those that bring joy to others.
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