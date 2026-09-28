John Jinapor reiterates government’s commitment to Salaga transmission project

Audio By Carbonatix
Energy and Green Transition Minister Dr John Abdulai Jinapor has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the Salaga Transmission Project, describing it as an important investment in strengthening electricity supply to Salaga and communities along the Eastern Corridor.
Dr Jinapor said the project forms part of the broader Eastern Corridor transmission development and will include the construction of a 330kV double-circuit transmission line from the Adubiliyili area to Salaga, as well as a new transmission substation in Salaga.
According to the Minister, the infrastructure is expected to improve the reliability and quality of electricity supply while strengthening the transmission network serving communities along the corridor.
Dr Jinapor gave the assurance in a Facebook post on Monday, September 28, after representing President John Dramani Mahama at the Kpembe Damba Festival and celebrations marking the 10th anniversary of the enskinment of Kpembewura Banbagne Ndefoso IV.
He said the occasion provided an opportunity to celebrate the rich cultural heritage and traditions of the people, while reaffirming the government’s commitment to combining cultural preservation with sustainable development and improvements in the living conditions of communities.
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