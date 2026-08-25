Ghana saves $500m from shift from liquid fuel to gas – Jinapor

John Jinapor

Ghana saved about $500 million last year through its shift from liquid fuel to natural gas for thermal power generation, Minister for Energy and Green Transition *John Abdulai Jinapor* has disclosed.

Speaking at the *Future of Energy Conference*, Mr Jinapor said the transition formed part of government’s efforts to reduce the cost of power generation and improve the financial sustainability of the energy sector.

He said the savings were achieved through import substitution as Ghana increasingly relied on gas instead of more expensive liquid fuels to operate its thermal power plants.

“Last year, when we did the analysis, we saved $500 million from liquid fuel to gas import substitution. And that's a huge saving that we ought to continue to work on,” he said.

The Minister said the development demonstrated the importance of structural reforms in reducing the cost of electricity and strengthening the energy sector.

He stressed that financial reforms must be matched with improvements in technology and a diversification of Ghana’s energy mix to ensure a more sustainable and competitive power sector.

Mr Jinapor said government would continue to pursue measures aimed at making electricity supply more affordable and reliable, particularly as Ghana seeks to expand industrial activity and improve the competitiveness of local businesses.

He noted that Ghana’s energy strategy includes thermal and renewable sources, while government is also investing in measures to strengthen the country’s electricity infrastructure and meet future demand.

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