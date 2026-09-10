Starlets to face Togo on October 10 in U-17 AFCON qualifying campaign

The Black Starlets will begin their quest for qualification to the 2027 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations when they face neighbours Togo in their opening game of the WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship on October 10, 2026.

The highly anticipated encounter will be played at the 4th August Sports Stadium in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, with the Black Starlets looking to make a strong start to their campaign under head coach Kasim Ocansey Mingle.

Ghana will return to action three days later, on October 13, when they take on Benin in their second Group B fixture. The former FIFA U-17 World Cup champions will then conclude their group-stage campaign against hosts Burkina Faso on October 16.

The WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship carries significant importance as it doubles as the qualifying tournament for the 2027 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations, which will be hosted by Morocco. Ghana must navigate the group stage successfully before progressing to the decisive knockout phase.

With only the two finalists of the WAFU Zone B championship guaranteed qualification to the 2027 U-17 AFCON, the Black Starlets will need to reach the final to secure their ticket to Morocco.

The Ghanaian side has been undergoing preparations following an extensive nationwide scouting and screening exercise led by Mingle, who identified talents from the 2010-year group as part of efforts to assemble a competitive squad for the regional championship.

The Black Starlets will now turn their attention to Ouagadougou, where they will face Togo, Benin and hosts Burkina Faso in what promises to be a demanding campaign for a place at next year’s continental showpiece.

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