Starlets to face Togo on October 10 in U-17 AFCON qualifying campaign

Audio By Carbonatix
The Black Starlets will begin their quest for qualification to the 2027 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations when they face neighbours Togo in their opening game of the WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship on October 10, 2026.
The highly anticipated encounter will be played at the 4th August Sports Stadium in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, with the Black Starlets looking to make a strong start to their campaign under head coach Kasim Ocansey Mingle.
Ghana will return to action three days later, on October 13, when they take on Benin in their second Group B fixture. The former FIFA U-17 World Cup champions will then conclude their group-stage campaign against hosts Burkina Faso on October 16.
The WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship carries significant importance as it doubles as the qualifying tournament for the 2027 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations, which will be hosted by Morocco. Ghana must navigate the group stage successfully before progressing to the decisive knockout phase.
With only the two finalists of the WAFU Zone B championship guaranteed qualification to the 2027 U-17 AFCON, the Black Starlets will need to reach the final to secure their ticket to Morocco.
The Ghanaian side has been undergoing preparations following an extensive nationwide scouting and screening exercise led by Mingle, who identified talents from the 2010-year group as part of efforts to assemble a competitive squad for the regional championship.
The Black Starlets will now turn their attention to Ouagadougou, where they will face Togo, Benin and hosts Burkina Faso in what promises to be a demanding campaign for a place at next year’s continental showpiece.
Latest Stories
-
Tariq Lamptey suffers another injury setback at QPR
3 minutes
-
PRESEC, Augusco and Accra Academy battle for 2026 NSMQ crown today
19 minutes
-
GH₵12 addition to cement price: GPHA clarifies attribution to port congestion
21 minutes
-
Pythagoras won’t balance your books
23 minutes
-
Pay me by Sept. 11 or face the court – Kow Essuman demands salary, benefits from Finance Minister
42 minutes
-
Bawumia’s destiny lies in the hands of God; not you – Muslim Forum for Peace and Unity replies Rev. Owusu Bempah
44 minutes
-
NPP NEC meets today to discuss and approve party’s position paper on Constitution Review proposals
50 minutes
-
Today’s frontpages: Thursday, September 10, 2026
57 minutes
-
Ghana Garden and Flower Show returns on Sept 11 with focus on green jobs, business and wellbeing
58 minutes
-
Titus-Glover camp says Mustapha Salam wasn’t pressured to withdraw from National Organiser race
60 minutes
-
Ghana’s acclaimed Christian – Muslim unity bigger than Owusu Bempah’s hatred and bigotry – Muslim Forum for Peace and Unity
1 hour
-
Karpowership lights up young minds on International Literacy Day
1 hour
-
Banking sector NPLs fall to GH¢19.9bn as asset quality improves
1 hour
-
Republic Bank Ghana, UPSA sign strategic MoU to advance professional development and industry-academia collaboration
1 hour
-
MTN 30th Anniversary CEO Invitational Golf Tournament set to tee off at Achimota
1 hour