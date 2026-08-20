Technical challenges affecting tax payments are being resolved—GRA

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has assured taxpayers, importers, clearing agents, and the general public that intermittent technical challenges affecting the payment of taxes through the Ghana.gov payment platforms are being addressed.
In a press statement issued on Thursday, August 20, GRA said the challenge, which began on Friday, August 14, has affected payment transactions initiated through the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS), Integrated Tax Administration System (ITAS), and Ghana Integrated Tax Management and Information System (GITMIS).
According to the GRA, the problem is limited to the processing of payments and does not affect taxpayers’ ability to file their tax returns.
The Authority said the payment platform remains operational, although some transactions may take longer than usual to process or may not immediately reflect on taxpayers’ respective portals.
The GRA explained that taxpayers who have initiated payments through the affected systems may experience delays before their transactions are successfully processed and reflected on their accounts.
It said the technical difficulty does not mean that the systems for filing tax returns have been disrupted.
“GRA wishes to clarify that the technical challenge relates specifically to payment processing and does not affect the filing of tax returns,” the Authority said.
The clarification is particularly relevant to taxpayers and businesses with tax filing or payment obligations, as delays in the reflection of payments could create uncertainty over whether transactions have been successfully completed.
The GRA, however, said affected payments would be processed and properly reflected on taxpayers’ portals once the technical difficulties have been fully resolved.
The revenue authority said it was working with relevant technical partners to identify and resolve the problem and restore normal payment processing.
It added that technical interventions were ongoing and that the matter was being treated as a high priority.
The GRA said it was also taking steps to address transactions that had already been affected and to limit the possibility of further disruption to taxpayers and other stakeholders.
“Outstanding payment transactions will be processed and duly reflected on taxpayers’ portals once the situation is fully normalized," it said.
The assurance is intended to address concerns among taxpayers whose payments may have been delayed or have not yet appeared on their respective portals.
The GRA said it would provide additional information to the public as developments emerged and normal payment processing was restored.
GRA also apologized for the inconvenience caused by the technical difficulties and expressed appreciation to taxpayers, importers, clearing agents, and other stakeholders for their patience and understanding.
The GRA said it would continue to monitor the situation and communicate further information where necessary.
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