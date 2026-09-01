Manya Krobo Community Bank records 131% rise in profit after tax

Manya Krobo Community Bank PLC recorded a 131% increase in profit after tax in 2025, as the bank posted strong growth across key areas of its operations.

Profit after tax rose from GH¢4 million in 2024 to GH¢9.3 million in 2025, while pre-tax profit more than doubled by 135%, from GH¢6.5 million to GH¢15.4 million.

The performance was driven largely by an increase in net operating income, which grew by 45% from GH¢41.3 million to GH¢59.8 million during the year.

The figures were presented at the bank’s 45th Annual General Meeting, where the Board said the results reflected the institution’s resilience and continued growth.

Godfred Asante Hanson is the CEO of the bank

Income from loans and investments increased, while fees and commissions also recorded steady growth.

Despite the improved earnings, operating expenses increased by 28% to GH¢44.4 million, partly due to higher credit impairment provisions, investments in human capital and rising operational costs.

The Board said the additional provisions were prudent measures intended to manage emerging credit risks following the expansion of the bank’s lending activities.

The bank’s balance sheet also expanded significantly during the year.

Total assets grew by 27% to GH¢335.1 million, up from GH¢263 million in 2024, while customer deposits increased by 27% to GH¢288.3 million.

Patrick Amannor Buckor is the Board Chairman of the bank

Gross loans and advances rose by 35% to GH¢99.6 million, with the investment portfolio increasing by 28% to GH¢187.6 million.

Shareholders’ funds also improved by 47% to GH¢27.5 million, while the Capital Adequacy Ratio rose from 14.36% to 16.92%, above the Bank of Ghana’s minimum requirement of 10%.

The strong performance has prompted the Board to recommend a GH¢2.33 million dividend, equivalent to GH¢0.0504 per share.

The proposed dividend represents 25% of profit after tax and is an increase from the GH¢1.53 million paid to shareholders in 2024.

Chairman of the Board, Patrick Amannor Buckor, said the dividend proposal was intended to balance shareholder returns with the need to retain sufficient earnings to finance expansion and strengthen the bank’s capital base.

Beyond its financial performance, the bank invested GH¢393,313 in corporate social responsibility initiatives, including GH¢103,000 in scholarships for brilliant but financially disadvantaged students.

The bank also developed an Environmental, Social and Governance policy aligned with the Bank of Ghana’s Sustainable Banking Principles.

A major development during the year was the institution’s transition from Manya Krobo Rural Bank PLC to Manya Krobo Community Bank PLC, as part of reforms aimed at repositioning community banks as modern and inclusive financial institutions.

The bank currently has stated capital of GH¢7.7 million and plans to increase its capital base to GH¢11.9 million by 2028.

Chief Executive Officer, Godfred Asante Hanson, said future growth would focus on operational efficiency, digital transformation, improved customer service and stronger staff capacity.

He said the bank would leverage technology to reduce turnaround times and streamline its processes as it seeks to strengthen its competitiveness in the community banking sector.

Mr Hanson added that management would pursue a deliberate share mobilisation strategy to encourage existing shareholders to increase their stakes while attracting new investors.

On profitability, he said the bank would continue to expand its loan portfolio prudently, diversify income streams and strengthen risk management to improve returns to shareholders.

The bank’s 2026–2028 Strategic Plan prioritises digital transformation, operational efficiency, enhanced risk management and improved customer service.

A flagship project under the plan is the construction of a new banking complex at Ashiyie in Accra, which management says will strengthen the bank’s physical presence and operational capacity.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.