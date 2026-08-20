FET Auto introduces full GAC vehicle lineup to Ghanaian market

Fidelity Engineering and Trading Company Limited (FET Auto) has officially launched the full lineup of GAC vehicles in Ghana, expanding the options available to motorists with fuel-powered, hybrid, and electric vehicle models.

The launch, held in Accra, marks a new chapter in FET Auto's partnership with GAC Motors as the companies seek to strengthen their presence in Ghana and the wider West African automotive market.

According to Group CEO of FET Auto, Zhang Yifing, Ghana's growing economy, rapid urban development, and changing consumer preferences present significant opportunities for the automotive industry.

“Ghana is a vibrant and promising land with a fast-growing economy in West Africa,” he said.

He explained that FET Auto's long-term experience and understanding of the local market informed its decision to partner GAC Motors.

“FedAuto partnered with GAC Motors to bring a full range of passenger vehicles covering fuel, hybrid, and EV models to Ghana and West Africa,” he added.

The launch also places significant emphasis on electric and hybrid mobility, as Ghana seeks to accelerate the transition towards greener transportation.

Chief of Staff, Dr. Julius Debrah, said the global automotive industry is moving towards cleaner technologies, with electric vehicles expected to play a major role in the future of transportation.

“The future of the world is about shifting to the greens, especially the usage of electric vehicles,” he stated.

Dr. Debrah further highlighted Ghana's growing electric vehicle population, saying the country has more than 17,000 electric vehicles.

He said the adoption of EVs could help reduce carbon emissions while also offering motorists lower maintenance costs compared with conventional combustion vehicles.

“Unlike combustion, these EVs don't give any emissions full of carbon dioxide to pollute our environment,” he said.

“The cost of maintenance is extremely lower as compared to combustion vehicles,” he added.

While welcoming the entry of GAC into Ghana, the president of the Chamber of Automobile Dealership Ghana (CADEG) and Group CEO of Nabus Motors, Obrempong Nana Bonsu Agyekum Prempeh, urged the company to pay close attention to the needs of Ghanaian consumers.

He said strong after-sales services and technical capacity would be critical to building confidence in the brand.

“Listen to the Ghanaian market. Understand that consumers invest in after-sales services and technical capacity,” he advised GAC.

Mr. Prempeh also called on the company to invest in skills development and establish a strong presence within the local automotive ecosystem.

“Build trust, support skill development, and establish a presence that contributes positively to the broader development of Ghana's automobile industry,” he said.

He believes international automotive brands can make a meaningful contribution to Ghana's economy when technological innovation is matched with reliability, quality service, and long-term commitment.

“If innovation is combined with reliability, service, and long-term commitment, international automotive brands can create value not only for themselves but also for the Ghanaian consumer and the wider economy.”

The launch of the full GAC lineup adds another major player to Ghana's increasingly competitive automotive market while giving consumers access to a wider range of conventional, hybrid, and electric vehicles.

For FET Auto, the partnership represents an expansion of its automotive portfolio and an opportunity to participate in Ghana's transition towards new-energy mobility.

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