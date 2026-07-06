Barker-Vormawor asks court to compel Attorney-General to disclose whereabouts of “Abu Trica”

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, the legal representative of Frederick Kumi, popularly known as "Abu Trica," has made an oral application to the High Court in Accra to order the Attorney-General to grant him access to his client.

This comes after the court ordered the extradition of Kumi to the United States to face charges in an alleged $8 million romance scam case.

When the case was called on July 6, counsel for Abu Trica informed the court that following the grant of the extradition order, the whereabouts of his client remained unknown. "We still don't know where our client is being held," he said.

He further informed the court that he had written to the Attorney-General to grant him access to his client, but the A-G had not responded.

The court stood down the case to hear from the Attorney-General before granting the order.

Meanwhile, counsel's application seeking to stay the execution of the extradition order has been adjourned to July 9, 2026.

Abu Trica was rearrested after the High Court dismissed his legal challenge against his extradition, with security officers immediately taking him back into custody to facilitate the process. His legal team has indicated they intend to challenge the decision at the Supreme Court.

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