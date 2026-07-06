Barker-Vormawor asks court to compel Attorney-General to disclose whereabouts of “Abu Trica”

Audio By Carbonatix
Oliver Barker-Vormawor, the legal representative of Frederick Kumi, popularly known as "Abu Trica," has made an oral application to the High Court in Accra to order the Attorney-General to grant him access to his client.
This comes after the court ordered the extradition of Kumi to the United States to face charges in an alleged $8 million romance scam case.
When the case was called on July 6, counsel for Abu Trica informed the court that following the grant of the extradition order, the whereabouts of his client remained unknown. "We still don't know where our client is being held," he said.
He further informed the court that he had written to the Attorney-General to grant him access to his client, but the A-G had not responded.
The court stood down the case to hear from the Attorney-General before granting the order.
Meanwhile, counsel's application seeking to stay the execution of the extradition order has been adjourned to July 9, 2026.
Abu Trica was rearrested after the High Court dismissed his legal challenge against his extradition, with security officers immediately taking him back into custody to facilitate the process. His legal team has indicated they intend to challenge the decision at the Supreme Court.
Latest Stories
-
Today’s front pages: Wednesday, July 8, 2026
34 seconds
-
BoG confident cedi stability will continue as dollar pressures ease
59 minutes
-
Ghana is open for business like never before – 24-Hour Economy takes centre stage in Canada
2 hours
-
East Legon, Madina, Adenta, others face 24-hour water interruptions
2 hours
-
‘Facts first’ – Samuel Jinapor cautions government over foreign affairs decisions
2 hours
-
Foreign policy must be credible or Ghana risks losing influence – Samuel Jinapor
2 hours
-
Ghana must base foreign policy on ‘unimpeachable facts’ – Samuel Jinapor
3 hours
-
Safo Kantanka’s will does not name a church leader, says Kwame Akufo
3 hours
-
Foreign policy must serve Ghanaians, not politics – Samuel Jinapor
3 hours
-
‘Take responsibility’ – Minority caucus supports tough action against South Africa
4 hours
-
Ebola outbreak in Congo still spreading, WHO says
4 hours
-
South African police say death of Nigerian man not linked to anti-migrant violence
4 hours
-
Nigeria’s UTM secures gas supply deal, clears key hurdle to $3 billion LNG project
4 hours
-
Dangote to fund proposed Kenya refinery with cash, bonds and an IPO
4 hours
-
Protests break out in Havana as Cuba struggles to restore electricity
5 hours