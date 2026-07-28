NYA CEO highlights National Apprenticeship Programme as government’s commitment to youth empowerment

Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority, Osman Abdulai Ayariga

Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Osman Abdulai Ayariga, has described the National Apprenticeship Programme (NAP) as one of government’s clearest demonstrations of its commitment to empowering young people through skills development and employment opportunities.

Addressing the launch of the 2026 National Youth Month Celebration, Mr Ayariga said government remained unwavering in its commitment to the social, economic and political empowerment of Ghana’s youth.

He explained that the apprenticeship initiative is equipping thousands of young people with employable skills while supporting entrepreneurship.

According to him, beneficiaries of the programme receive tuition-free technical and vocational training, starter tools and nationally recognised certification that provides direct pathways into employment and self-employment.

He assured participants that the National Youth Authority would continue connecting young people to such life-changing opportunities.

“Government remains unwavering in its commitment to the social, economic, and political empowerment of young people.

The National Apprenticeship Programme is a clear demonstration of that commitment,” he said. Mr Ayariga added, “The National Youth Authority will continue to serve as the bridge between these opportunities and the young people they are designed to serve.”

He also appealed to development partners, the private sector, academia, civil society organisations and traditional authorities to collaborate with government, stressing that building responsible and productive young citizens requires a collective national effort.

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