Ghana to host major international youth platforms during National Youth Month – Osman Ayariga

Audio By Carbonatix
Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority, Osman Abdulai Ayariga, says Ghana’s hosting of major international youth platforms during the 2026 National Youth Month demonstrates the country’s growing leadership in youth development, democratic engagement and continental cooperation.
Speaking at the launch of the celebration, Mr Ayariga said the international engagements would provide Ghanaian youth with opportunities to interact with policymakers, innovators and young leaders from across Africa, Japan and other partner countries while expanding their exposure to global development opportunities.
He announced that Ghana would host the TICAD Youth Drive under the theme “Youth Agenda 2055: From Vision to Action,” as well as the first in-person edition of the Pan-African Youth Parliament for Democracy.
According to him, the events would strengthen civic dialogue, democratic participation and youth leadership across the continent.
“These international engagements further affirm Ghana’s leadership role in youth development and democratic engagement in Africa,” he said.
Mr Ayariga added that the initiatives would “broaden the horizon of our young people, deepen their exposure, and connect their energy and ideas to regional and global opportunities.”
He expressed optimism that the international platforms, together with the national calendar of activities, would inspire a new generation of patriotic, innovative and responsible young leaders capable of driving Ghana’s transformation in the digital age.
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