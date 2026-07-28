Dagbon delegation calls on Okyenhene, invites him to final funeral rites of late Yaa-Naa

A delegation from Dagbon has called on the Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, and officially informed him of the passing of the Overlord of Dagbon, Nda Yaa-Naa Abukari II.

The delegation also invited the Okyenhene to some other events following the burial of Nda Yaa - Naa Abukari.

The delegation includes Naa Bapir Pishigu-Lana Alhassan Andani, Paramount Chief of Pishegu Traditional Area, Naa Bapir Sakpe-Naa Hon Alabira, Paramount of Chief of Sakpe Traditional Area, ⁠Naa Dachi Tapha Mahamadu III, Paramount Chief of of Dalung Traditional Area, and Naa Dachi Nyankpal-Lana Mohammed, Paramount Chief of Nyankpala Traditional Area.

The delegation also included Mohammed Adam Gariba, Registrar, Northern Region House of Chiefs, ⁠Chief Issah Munkaila, Medina Dagbamba-Naa , Chief Awudu Abdallah, Kasoa Dagbamba-Naa , Chief Sulley Mohammed, Amehire Dagbamba-Naa and Alhaji Salifu, Secretary to the Greater Accra Dagbamba-Naa.

Leader of the delegation, Naa Bapir Pishigu-Lana Alhassan Andani, highlighted the brotherly relationship between the late Yaa-Naa and Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin

He mentioned that the bond between the two great kingdoms endured beyond the lives of individuals king and that their descendants will keep the bond for generations.

According to the delegation, the late Yaa -Naa answered his ancestors' call on 11th July, 2026, and was buried on 13th July 2026 in accordance with Muslim and Dagbon tradition.

They indicated that the 7-day prayers ceremony was held on the 24th of July, 26 at the Gbewaa palace.

They informed the Okyenhene for the installation ceremony of Kampakuya - Naa Yakubu Il as the Regent of Dagbon on Friday, 31st July, 2026.

The Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, eulogized the late Yaa - Naa for his efforts in sustaining the peace of Dagbon.

He said the greatest tribute that can be paid to the memory of Ya-Na Abukari II is to preserve the peace, unity, and reconciliation that he tirelessly championed throughout his life.

He urged the Kingmakers of Dagbon and the entire Dagbon State to honour the memory of the late Yaa - Naa by holding on to the peace, unity, and development of Dagbon.

"Ya-Na Abukari II was a towering symbol of peace, unity, and statesmanship. His reign brought to a close one of the most painful chapters in the history of Northern Ghana through the amicable resolution of the protracted Dagbon chieftaincy crisis," Okyenhene said.

He noted that Yaa -Naa's leadership demonstrated that dialogue, reconciliation, and mutual respect remain the certain foundations for lasting peace.

"He was the epitome of tolerance, wisdom, and compassion. These rare qualities enabled him to redefine traditional leadership as a powerful instrument for national cohesion and development. His influence extended far beyond the borders of Dagbon as he worked closely with traditional authorities across Ghana to build consensus on matters of national importance and promote harmony among the country's diverse communities," Osagyefuo noted

Osagyefuo recalls with gratitude Ya-Na Abukari II's acceptance of the invitation to serve as Special Guest of Honour during the celebration, marking the 20th anniversary of his ascension to the Ofori Panin Stool.

"His passing is a tremendous loss to Ghana. Okyeman has lost a cherished brother, a respected father figure, and a trusted friend. His legacy of peace, reconciliation, and visionary leadership will continue to inspire generations yet unborn," Osagyefuo said.

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