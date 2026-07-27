NYA’s National Apprenticeship Programme ranked among government’s best-rated policies – Global Info

The National Apprenticeship Programme (NAP), implemented by the National Youth Authority (NYA), has been ranked among the best-performing policies of the John Dramani Mahama administration, according to the latest nationwide assessment by Global InfoAnalytics.

The survey, presented by the polling firm’s Executive Director, Mussa Dankwa, placed the initiative alongside the No-Academic-Fee Policy, the “Big Push” infrastructure programme and tax relief measures as some of the government’s most highly rated interventions.

The recognition underscores the growing impact of the National Apprenticeship Programme, which is being executed by the National Youth Authority under the leadership of its Chief Executive Officer, Osman Ayariga.

The programme is aimed at equipping thousands of young Ghanaians with employable skills through structured apprenticeship training, while providing opportunities for entrepreneurship and sustainable livelihoods across various trades.

Commenting on the survey findings, Mussa Dankwa noted that the National Apprenticeship Programme has resonated strongly with Ghanaians because of its direct focus on tackling youth unemployment and skills development.

According to him, its inclusion among the government’s top-rated policies reflects public confidence in initiatives that create meaningful opportunities for young people and improve their economic prospects.

The latest ranking is expected to further boost confidence in the National Youth Authority’s efforts to expand access to vocational training and apprenticeship opportunities nationwide.

Under Osman Ayariga’s leadership, the NYA has continued to position youth empowerment, skills development and job creation at the centre of its mandate, with the National Apprenticeship Programme emerging as one of the Authority’s flagship interventions.

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