The forgotten heroes behind Ghana’s hospitality success (Part I) 

Every visitor who leaves Ghana with cherished memories takes home far more than photographs - they carry stories.

Stories of a warm welcome at a hotel or corporate reception. A waiter who remembered their name. A chef who introduced them to the richness of authentic Ghanaian cuisine. A housekeeper whose meticulous attention to detail transformed a stay into an unforgettable experience. A security officer whose professionalism inspired confidence and peace of mind. A front-desk receptionist whose genuine warmth set the tone for an exceptional visit. A tour guide who eloquently brought Ghana's history, culture, and heritage to life.

These memorable moments do not occur by chance.

They are carefully created every day by thousands of dedicated hospitality professionals and allied partners across the value chain who quietly yet powerfully shape Ghana's reputation as one of Africa's most welcoming destinations.

Yet, while hospitality and corporate institutions receive accolades, tourism enterprises gain recognition, and destinations are promoted on the global stage, the individuals responsible for creating these remarkable experiences often remain unseen. This represents one of the greatest paradoxes within Ghana's hospitality industry: buildings do not create unforgettable experiences—people do.

Hospitality, together with its allied service partners, remains one of the few sectors in which the product is delivered primarily through human interaction. Every smile, every greeting, every problem resolved, and every thoughtful gesture contributes directly to customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Frontline employees serve as the public face of their organisations, while back-end personnel, working tirelessly behind the scenes, function as the invisible engine that sustains seamless service delivery. Together, they embody the values, character, and reputation of Brand Ghana.

Their professionalism often determines whether visitors choose to return, recommend Ghana to others, or share positive experiences across the world. Yet many of these dedicated professionals complete entire careers without receiving meaningful recognition beyond their monthly remuneration.

Recognition is not merely about awards; it is a powerful affirmation of value. It nurtures pride and confidence,reinforces purpose, and inspires excellence. When people feel genuinely appreciated, they are motivated to give their very best. Conversely, when they feel invisible, excellence can gradually become routine rather than aspirational.

As Ghana continues to position itself as a premier tourism and hospitality destination of choice, one important question deserves national attention:

Who celebrates the people who make Ghana's hospitality excellence possible?

Perhaps the future success of Ghana's tourism and hospitality industry—and the allied partners that support it—depends not only on investment in infrastructure and promotion, but also on our collective commitment to recognising, appreciating, and celebrating the individuals whose dedication brings the industry to life, meaning, and purpose.

Next Week feature: What Happens When Hospitality Employees Feel Invisible? The Hidden Cost of Service Excellence.

The writer is the Founder & Executive Director of Service Excellence Foundation-Ghana. Also the National Customer Service Brand Ambassador for Ghana (Tourism & Hospitality Sector) Tel: 0542453624/0248093798 Email: serviceexcellencefioundation@gmail.com

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.