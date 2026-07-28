More than forty-five years ago, at the beginning of my professional life, an older and wiser man gave me a piece of advice that has remained with me ever since.

"What you don't use, you lose."

I thanked him, nodded, and moved on.

I thought I understood exactly what he meant.

I didn't.

At the time, I heard those words as practical advice. Keep your skills sharp. Don't become complacent. Practice what you know.

It was good advice.

But it was much more than that.

It would take me more than four decades to discover just how much wisdom was hidden inside those six simple words.

For most of us, the truth of the saying is almost self-evident.

If we stop exercising, our muscles weaken.

If we stop speaking a language, we begin to forget it.

If we stop playing an instrument, our fingers lose their fluency.

If we stop nurturing friendships, they slowly fade.

If we stop challenging our minds, our thinking becomes less agile.

The pattern is so familiar that we rarely stop to ask a simple question:

Why?

Why should disuse lead to loss?

The same pattern appears far beyond our personal lives.

Businesses lose capabilities they no longer exercise.

Professional expertise disappears when experienced employees retire without passing on what they know.

Institutions drift when they forget the disciplines that once made them successful.

Civilizations decline when they abandon the values and practices that enabled them to flourish.

Loss, it seems, is rarely sudden.

More often, it begins quietly.

It begins when the past stops participating in the present.

That realization changed the way I understood the advice I had received all those years ago.

I came to see that the saying was never really about muscles, languages, or even skills.

It was about experience.

Experience has remarkable value—but only if it continues to influence what comes next.

A lesson remembered but never applied changes nothing.

Knowledge stored but never retrieved creates little value.

Wisdom that is never shared rarely survives a generation.

Simply preserving experience is not enough.

Experience must be brought back into action.

Again.

And again.

And again.

That is the deeper principle.

Continuity is not merely preserving experience.

It is preserving experience by continually retrieving it, reusing it, refining it, and passing it forward.

That single idea explains far more than I once imagined.

It explains why practice improves performance.

Why repetition builds mastery.

Why great organizations develop institutional memory.

Why good leaders make better decisions over time.

Why families pass values from one generation to the next.

Why societies either accumulate wisdom or repeat mistakes.

It even explains why artificial intelligence is becoming so powerful. AI does not become intelligent simply because it stores information. It becomes more useful to the extent that it can preserve, retrieve, and reuse experience in new situations.

The same principle applies everywhere.

The opposite force is entropy.

Left alone, every system tends toward disorder.

Skills deteriorate.

Knowledge fades.

Capabilities disappear.

Organizations forget.

Cultures fragment.

Continuity resists entropy by ensuring that valuable experience is never allowed to remain dormant. It is continually brought back into use, enriched by new experience, and carried forward into the future.

Looking back, I often wonder whether the man who gave me that advice knew how much was hidden inside those six words.

Perhaps he did.

Perhaps he didn't.

Either way, he gave me something I have carried for more than forty-five years.

Today, when I hear those words, I hear something different.

"What you don't use, you lose."

But I also hear what those words imply.

What you reuse, you strengthen.

What you strengthen, you compound.

What you compound, you pass on.

That is how individuals grow.

That is how organizations become wiser.

That is how civilizations endure.

That is continuity.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.