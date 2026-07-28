National Youth Month 2026 launched with call to rebuild values and inspire patriotism

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Osman Abdulai Ayariga, has officially launched the 2026 National Youth Month Celebration with a strong call on young Ghanaians to embrace integrity, discipline and patriotism as the country navigates the opportunities and challenges of the digital age.

Speaking at the launch in Accra, Mr Ayariga said this year’s celebration, under the theme “Rebuilding Values, Inspiring Patriotism: Empowering the Youth in the Digital Age,” seeks to ensure that technological advancement is matched by strong moral values and responsible citizenship.

He described Ghana’s youth as the country’s most strategic asset whose development must remain a national priority.

He observed that while digitalisation has created unprecedented opportunities for innovation, learning and entrepreneurship, it has also fuelled challenges including misinformation, cyber insecurity, indiscipline and substance misuse.

According to him, these realities make it imperative to rebuild the values that have historically united the nation.

“Innovation without integrity cannot build a resilient nation. Knowledge without discipline cannot sustain development. Talent without patriotism cannot transform a society,” Mr Ayariga stated.

He further urged young people to “embody integrity, discipline, civic responsibility, mutual respect, and love of country,” stressing that the NYA’s mandate extends beyond job creation to nurturing ethical leaders and responsible digital citizens.

He encouraged all stakeholders, including development partners, traditional leaders, faith-based organisations, parents and the media, to actively support the month-long activities, saying Ghana’s future would ultimately be determined not by technology alone but by the values, discipline and patriotism of its young people.

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