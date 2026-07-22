CSA warns of rising restaurant impersonation scams as cybercrime losses surge

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has warned the public to be vigilant against a growing wave of online scams in which fraudsters impersonate legitimate restaurants and food vendors to defraud unsuspecting customers.

In a public alert issued on July 16, the Authority said cybercriminals are creating or altering the contact details of genuine restaurants and food vendors on platforms such as Google Search and Google Maps to deceive customers into placing fake orders and making payments.

According to the CSA, it recorded 112 reported cases involving vendors and customers between January and June 2026, compared with 61 cases during the same period last year.

The scams have also resulted in a sharp increase in financial losses, rising from GH¢84,592 in the first half of 2025 to GH¢296,083.68 over the same period this year.

The Authority explained that fraudsters manipulate business listings by exploiting Google’s "suggest an edit" feature, claiming unverified business profiles or creating duplicate listings with fake contact numbers.

In some instances, they purchase sponsored advertisements to ensure the fraudulent contact details appear prominently in search results.

Unsuspecting customers who contact the fake numbers are instructed to pay for food orders through mobile money or fraudulent online payment links. Once payment is made, the scammers cease communication and no food is delivered.

The CSA warned that some fake payment platforms also request personal information, including customers' names, delivery addresses and mobile money details, which are then used to conduct unauthorised transactions.

To reduce the risk of falling victim to the scam, the Authority urged the public to verify restaurant contact details through official websites, verified social media pages or trusted food delivery platforms before placing orders.

It also advised customers to avoid making payments through unfamiliar links, insist on paying after delivery where possible, never disclose mobile money PINs, one-time passwords (OTPs) or banking credentials, and confirm payment instructions directly with vendors using independently verified contact details.

The Authority further encouraged the public to monitor their mobile money accounts regularly and report suspicious transactions immediately to their mobile network operators.

For restaurants, food vendors and other online businesses, the CSA recommended claiming and verifying their Google Business Profiles, prominently displaying official contact details and approved payment channels, and regularly reviewing business listings to detect unauthorised changes or duplicate profiles.

Businesses were also advised to report fraudulent listings or alterations to Google through its Business Redress Complaint process.

The CSA reminded the public that cybercrime incidents can be reported through its 24-hour Cybersecurity/Cybercrime Incident Reporting Point of Contact for guidance and assistance.

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