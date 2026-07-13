Why cybercrime is becoming everyone’s problem in Ghana

Kennedy Bentum Jnr

Your phone rings.

The caller introduces himself as a mobile money customer service representative. He tells you there has been suspicious activity on your account and asks you to confirm a one-time password so he can secure your funds. His tone is calm, professional, and convincing. Within minutes, your money is gone.

Stories like this are becoming increasingly common across Ghana. What once seemed like isolated incidents are now part of a much larger and more worrying trend.

According to the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), Ghana lost more than GH¢19 million to cybercrime between January and September 2025. During the same period, authorities recorded over 3,200 cybercrime incidents, with online fraud accounting for the largest share of reported cases. Mobile money scams, phishing attacks, fake investment schemes, and online impersonation continue to affect thousands of individuals and businesses across the country.

Cybercrime is no longer a problem reserved for banks, multinational companies, or government agencies. Today, if you own a smartphone, use mobile money, shop online, browse social media, or send emails, you are a potential target.

Ghana's Digital Success Comes with New Challenges

Ghana's digital transformation has been remarkable.

Mobile money and online banking have changed how millions of people send and receive money. Businesses increasingly rely on online platforms to serve customers. Government services continue to move online, making transactions faster and more convenient.

These innovations have improved financial inclusion and accelerated economic growth.

Unfortunately, cybercriminals are evolving just as quickly.

Rather than relying solely on sophisticated hacking tools, many criminals exploit human psychology. They create urgency, impersonate trusted organisations, and manipulate victims into willingly handing over passwords, verification codes, or money.

Technology is rarely the weakest link; people are.

The Scams Ghanaians Encounter Every Day

The average Ghanaian is far more likely to encounter social engineering than a highly technical cyberattack.

Phishing remains one of the most effective methods used by cybercriminals. Victims receive emails, SMS messages, or WhatsApp links that appear to come from legitimate organisations, directing them to fake websites designed to steal passwords and financial information.

The Cyber Security Authority has repeatedly warned about fake online shopping websites, fraudulent business listings, and phishing campaigns targeting unsuspecting consumers, particularly during peak shopping periods. Many victims make mobile money payments only to discover that the seller never existed.

Mobile money fraud also continues to evolve. Criminals pretend to be telecom representatives, customer service agents, online merchants, or even relatives in distress. Their objective is always the same: create panic, build trust quickly, and convince victims to authorise transactions themselves.

Social media platforms have become another favourite hunting ground. Fake online stores, cloned Facebook profiles, romance scams, and fraudulent investment opportunities have become increasingly sophisticated, often using stolen photographs and AI-generated content to appear authentic.

Businesses Are Not Immune

Many people assume only large corporations attract cybercriminals.

In reality, small and medium-sized businesses are often easier targets because they typically have fewer cybersecurity controls.

A compromised email account can expose customer information. A ransomware attack can halt business operations. A successful phishing email can redirect company payments to fraudulent accounts.

For many businesses, the financial loss is only part of the damage. Rebuilding customer trust can take months or even years.

Awareness Is the Strongest First Line of Defence

Cybersecurity is often associated with expensive software, firewalls, and sophisticated monitoring systems.

While these technologies are important, they cannot replace informed users.

Most successful cyberattacks begin with a simple human decision: clicking an unfamiliar link, downloading an unexpected attachment, sharing a one-time password, or trusting an unsolicited phone call.

Fortunately, reducing risk does not always require advanced technical knowledge.

Simple habits can make a significant difference:

Never share one-time passwords or verification codes.

Enable multi-factor authentication wherever possible.

Use strong, unique passwords for different accounts.

Verify unexpected payment requests through official channels.

Keep devices and applications updated with the latest security patches.

Think carefully before clicking unfamiliar links.

Cybersecurity is not about living in fear. It is about making informed decisions.

Protecting Ghana's Digital Future

Ghana's digital economy will continue to grow. Artificial intelligence, digital banking, e-commerce, cloud services, and mobile financial technologies will become even more integrated into everyday life.

This progress should be celebrated.

However, every new digital opportunity also creates new opportunities for cybercriminals.

Creating a safer digital environment requires collaboration. Government agencies must continue strengthening enforcement and public education. Businesses should invest in both cybersecurity technologies and employee awareness. Schools should introduce digital safety as part of digital literacy education. Families should openly discuss online scams with children and older relatives who are often targeted.

Cybersecurity is no longer the responsibility of IT departments alone. It is a national responsibility. Everyone must be responsible.

As Ghana embraces an increasingly digital future, our greatest defence will not simply be better technology. It will be better-informed people who know how to recognise threats before they become victims.

Because in today's connected world, cybersecurity is not just about protecting computers; it is about protecting people.

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The author, Kennedy Bentum Jnr, is a cybersecurity professional and holds a Master of Science in Forensic Accounting from the University of New Haven. (United States of America). He is CompTIA Security+ certified and writes about cybersecurity, cybercrime, fraud prevention, and digital safety.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.