This Saturday on Prime Insight: Experts to dissect national flood response and Torkonoo saga

Audio By Carbonatix
Critical national issues, ranging from the management of post-flood relief efforts to high-profile judicial decisions involving former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo, will take centre stage on Saturday, June 4, on Joy Prime’s Prime Insight.
Hosted by Blessed Sogah, the programme will feature a panel of experts tasked with evaluating the government's GHS 350 million relief package and the subsequent operations spearheaded by the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) in the wake of the recent flooding.
Beyond the flood crisis, the panel will examine the legal implications of the Supreme Court's decision regarding the removal of Justice Torkornoo, specifically debating whether the legal challenges surrounding the matter have concluded.
The discussion panel includes Solomon Owusu, Director of Communication for the United Party; private legal practitioner Noah Ephraem Tetteh Adamtey; and Senyo Amekplenu, Spokesperson for the NPP Housing and Urban Development Committee.
Viewers can tune in to Prime Insight on Saturday, 4th July, from 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM on Joy Prime, available on DStv channel 281 and GOtv channel 124.
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