Nikki Samonas takes over as host of Joy Prime’s ‘Changes’

Ghanaian media personality and actress Nikoletta Samonas, popularly known as Nikki Samonas, has returned to mainstream television as the new host of Joy Prime’s afternoon lifestyle and entertainment show, Changes.

With nearly two decades of experience in Ghana’s entertainment industry, Nikki said she is excited to take on the new role, describing television as a natural extension of her career while reaffirming that acting remains her greatest strength.

During her debut edition of Changes, Nikki Samonas expressed confidence in her ability to take on new roles and responsibilities, emphasising that although acting remains her primary career, her transition into television hosting further demonstrates her versatility.

“I know my strength, but that doesn’t mean that those other ones that I can do, I shouldn’t pursue them or acknowledge them or work on them or make money from them. My strength is acting, but I can do other things,” she said.

She also shared what viewers should expect from her presentation style.

“People should expect a free spirit, full of fun, and light-hearted, but I don’t joke about my business. I can be light-hearted and bubbly when I’m not in the seat. I’m different when hosting. I’ve told the producers that I want my Fridays on this show to be very light, very happy, very musical, and very juicy. So I want a lot of audience on Fridays to come, and let’s chill, enjoy and have fun.”

Born to a Greek father and a Ghanaian mother, Nikki Samonas broke into the movie industry in 2006 with roles in Beyoncy and Mummy’s Daughter. Before venturing into acting, she was widely recognised for appearing in television commercials.

Her acting career began unexpectedly and, according to her, was neither planned nor something she had dreamed of. However, it opened doors to greater opportunities in the entertainment industry and helped her discover a passion and talent she had never anticipated.

That early exposure introduced Nikki to both on-screen acting and behind-the-scenes filmmaking, giving her practical experience in performance and production. Over the years, she honed her craft through a variety of roles, developing her screen presence, emotional depth and versatility.

Beyond acting, Nikki has built an impressive career in television, working with several production houses. She hosted Rythmz on CharterHouse TV, the African Movie Review Show for Farm House Productions, and co-hosted Breakfast Live on TV Africa.

She has also hosted several high-profile events, including the 2019 Women’s Choice Awards, the 2019 Golden Movie Awards Africa and the 2019 Glitz Style Awards. Nikki also served as the host of Time with Celebs on TV3. In addition, she became Ghana’s first Goodwill Ambassador for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). In 2019, she was honoured at the 3G Awards in New York for her contribution to Ghana’s film and entertainment industry.

Changes is a lifestyle and entertainment magazine programme that tells compelling, human-centred stories of people who, through crisis, choice or chance, have transformed life’s challenges into opportunities. The show explores themes of resilience, personal growth and transformation through conversations with accomplished personalities and special guests from diverse backgrounds.

Nikki Samonas will host Changes every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Joy Prime.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.