Banking and Finance

T-bills auction: Government exceeds target marginally; interest rates decline

Source: Joy Business  
  14 September 2026 12:27am
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The government exceeded its treasury bills target marginally compared with the previous weeks’ high oversubscription.

According to the auction results by the Bank of Ghana, the government recorded a 2.8% oversubscription of the short-term securities to the tune of GH¢8.1 billion.

The government, however, accepted GH¢7.2 billion of the bids. The target for the auction was GH¢7.9 billion.

The 91-day bill was the most subscribed as GH¢4.56 billion of the bids were tendered, representing 55% of the total bids.

However, the uptake was GH¢4.52 billion.

For the 182-day bill, GH¢2.07 billion of the bids were tendered. The bids accepted were estimated to the tune of GH¢1.81billion.

Similarly, the 364-day bill saw bids of GH¢1.56 billion tendered. The uptake was GH¢ 867.93 million.  

Meanwhile, interest rates continued to dip on the yield curve.

The yield on the 91-day bill went down by 11 basis points to 4.69%.

That of the 182-day also declined to 6.51% from 6.67% the previous week.

Similarly, the yield on the 354-day bill dropped a basis point to 10.10%.

SECURITIESBIDS TENDERED (GH¢)BIDS ACCEPTED (GH¢)
91 Day Bill    4.561bn4.521bn
182 Day Bill2.071bn1.816bn
364 Day Bill1.562bn867.93m
   
Total8.195bn 
Target7.970n 

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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