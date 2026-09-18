Samira Bawumia awards two best BECE graduates in Tano North

Former Second Lady of Ghana, Samira Bawumia, has awarded two outstanding Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in the Tano North Constituency for their exceptional academic performance.

The two students, who emerged as the best graduating BECE candidates in the constituency, were honoured during a ceremony on Thursday, September 17, where Member of Parliament for Tano North, Dr Gideon Boako, also presented educational items to 2,200 BECE graduates transitioning to senior high school.

The awards formed part of efforts to recognise academic excellence and encourage young people in the constituency to remain committed to their education as they progress to the next level.

The initiative also highlighted the importance of supporting and motivating high-performing students to pursue their educational ambitions and serve as inspiration to other young people in the constituency.

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