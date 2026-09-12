Football

Dictator meme shows lack of human awareness – Mbappe

  12 September 2026 11:09am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Kylian Mbappe has criticised a viral meme which superimposes his face on the body of a dictator, saying it shows "a lack of political and human awareness".

The Real Madrid and France forward, 27, said he understood there was a "funny side" to the AI-generated meme, but that it downplayed serious issues.

It is seemingly used by some fans on social media to reflect how Mbappe dominates matches, while others suggest it refers to his influence at clubs.

Speaking in an interview with France Football, Mbappe said: "There's a funny side to it because you can sense that, for some people, it's good-natured.

"Then there's a side that's a bit less funny, because we know the damage people like that have caused throughout history.

"Being compared to people who murder others, or who have made millions upon millions of people miserable... I don't think I've done that in my life.

"On one hand, I know it's done lightheartedly and doesn't go that far, but it sometimes reveals a lack of political and human awareness among people."

Mbappe also referenced the "Mobut" nickname he was called by France team-mate Ousmane Dembele during the 2026 World Cup.

That nickname comes from Mobutu Sese Seko, the dictator who ruled the Democratic Republic of Congo - formerly Zaire - for three decades.

"Ousmane, that's a different thing. He took that from social media. He's just having a laugh," Mbappé said.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:  
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group