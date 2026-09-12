Dictator meme shows lack of human awareness – Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has criticised a viral meme which superimposes his face on the body of a dictator, saying it shows "a lack of political and human awareness".

The Real Madrid and France forward, 27, said he understood there was a "funny side" to the AI-generated meme, but that it downplayed serious issues.

It is seemingly used by some fans on social media to reflect how Mbappe dominates matches, while others suggest it refers to his influence at clubs.

Speaking in an interview with France Football, Mbappe said: "There's a funny side to it because you can sense that, for some people, it's good-natured.

"Then there's a side that's a bit less funny, because we know the damage people like that have caused throughout history.

"Being compared to people who murder others, or who have made millions upon millions of people miserable... I don't think I've done that in my life.

"On one hand, I know it's done lightheartedly and doesn't go that far, but it sometimes reveals a lack of political and human awareness among people."

Mbappe also referenced the "Mobut" nickname he was called by France team-mate Ousmane Dembele during the 2026 World Cup.

That nickname comes from Mobutu Sese Seko, the dictator who ruled the Democratic Republic of Congo - formerly Zaire - for three decades.

"Ousmane, that's a different thing. He took that from social media. He's just having a laugh," Mbappé said.

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