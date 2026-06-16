Kylian Mbappe France’s all-time top scorer in win over Senegal

Kylian Mbappe became France's all-time leading goalscorer with a superb double as Les Bleus beat Senegal in their World Cup opener in New Jersey.

Mbappe broke Senegal's resistance in the second half with a low strike before rifling home a sensational long-range effort deep into stoppage time.

The Real Madrid forward's second strike lifted him on to 58 goals for Les Bleus - one clear of former record holder Olivier Giroud.

Bradley Barcola had earlier put France 2-0 up before Ibrahim Mbaye pulled one back, but Mbappe's second of the game ended Senegal's hopes of a comeback.

It had been an underwhelming display by France prior to Mbappe's opener, as Senegal created the better opportunities and were perhaps unfortunate not to break the deadlock in an impressive first half.

Nicolas Jackson went closest for the Lions of Teranga when he rifled a low shot against the base of the post, which rebounded off goalkeeper Mike Maignan's foot and trickled narrowly wide of the upright.

Ismaila Sarr should have given Senegal the lead on the stroke of half-time, but failed to steer his close-range effort on target after connecting with Sadio Mane's cross.

France, though, emerged for the second half with renewed purpose and were controversially denied a penalty when Mane appeared to catch Mbappe inside the box.

Referee Alireza Faghani initially awarded a corner for France, but the majority of fans inside the stadium were expecting the official to award a spot-kick after he was sent to his monitor by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Faghani, however, decided that Mbappe had initiated the contact with former Liverpool forward Mane.

It ultimately mattered little, though, as France - and Mbappe - responded in style to secure all three points.

"People will still criticise him," said Deschamps. "He can, from time to time, miss a game or two, but on one action, he really is able to tip the scales and bring his team to victory.

"People say he doesn't defend enough – well, he isn't here to defend. He is only 27. From the first day on, before he scored the two goals today, he has done a lot for the group as a captain.

"I am happy for him. He wanted to score in a real match, and especially this match with a global audience; he has a real aura."

Senegal famously beat Les Bleus in the opening game of the 2002 World Cup, with the late Papa Bouba Diop scoring the only goal in one of the biggest shocks in the competition's history.

For a while, the Lions of Teranga looked capable of securing another memorable victory against the two-time winners, whose star-studded front four of Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue and Michael Olise failed to click in the first half.

France managed only three touches inside the Senegal box before the break, and Mbappe struggled to have any impact on the game.

Didier Deschamps' team, though, were a different animal after the break.

Doue flashed a shot wide within seconds of the restart, while Olise and Mbappe were both denied by Mendy when clean through on goal.

But the former Chelsea keeper was unable to prevent Mbappe, 27, from stealing the show.

The former Monaco and Paris St-Germain striker is now on 14 World Cup goals – level with former Germany great Gerd Muller, and just two behind all-time top scorer Miroslav Klose.

Jackson had a goal disallowed for offside not long after Mbappe's opener, before Barcola's delicate finish gave France a two-goal cushion late in the second half.

Eighteen-year-old Mbaye - now the youngest African goalscorer in World Cup history - gave his side hope with a thunderous effort from a tight angle, but Mbappe's 25-yard effort clinched the win for France.

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