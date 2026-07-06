Mbappe condemns racist posts from Paraguay senator

France forward Kylian Mbappe has condemned a Paraguayan senator as "despicable" and unworthy of her position after she made a number of racist remarks mocking his origin and education.

Celeste Amarilla, of Paraguay's Liberal Radical Party, posted her comments on X after her country's defeat by France in the last 16 of the World Cup.

Mbappe responded, external: "Madame Celeste Amarilla, you are a despicable woman and unworthy of your position.

"You do not represent Paraguay, that country which has sweated passion and honour throughout the competition.

"Through your recklessness and your brazen racism, the entire world has already forgotten the journey and the historic effort that your players accomplished during this World Cup, making way for an incompetent woman who gives the worst possible image of her country.

"I will never allow people like her the freedom to spread their hatred and racism across the world."

The French football federation (FFF) has announced plans to file ⁠criminal charges, describing Amarilla's remarks as "utterly abhorrent and unacceptable".

In a statement, the FFF said: "These remarks ​are criminal and reprehensible. ​They must be prosecuted here ​as elsewhere. The FFF is reporting the matter to the ​public prosecutor's office ‌with a ​view to legal ​proceedings.

"These remarks bring shame upon those who make them and those who disseminate them. The players of the French national team represent France; it is our country that is being insulted."

Mbappe scored a winning penalty in the second half of Saturday's tie, setting up a quarter-final against Morocco in Boston on Thursday.

With seven goals, Mbappe is the joint top-scorer in this year's tournament, level with Argentina's Lionel Messi and Norway's Erling Haaland.

Amarilla's comments follow those of former Paraguay goalkeeper Jose Luis Chilavert, who said in the build-up to the match that his national side were facing "a squad from Africa".

Those remarks also drew a response from FFF president Philippe Diallo, who called Chilavert a "disgrace".

"I condemn in the strongest possible terms the racist remarks made by Jose Luis Chilavert against the French national team, which undermine the values of respect, fraternity, and diversity in our football," Diallo said.

"If he was once a great goalkeeper, this man has now fallen into disgrace."

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