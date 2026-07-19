Mbappe first to win World Cup Golden Boot twice

Kylian Mbappe has become the first player to win the World Cup Golden Boot twice after earning the award for top scorer at the 2026 tournament.

The France forward netted 10 goals in eight games to edge out Lionel Messi in a high-quality race.

Having struck eight times to finish top scorer at Qatar 2022, Mbappe has won the Golden Boot in back-to-back World Cups.

The 27-year-old was the first man to reach double figures for World Cup goals since Gerd Muller for West Germany in 1970.

Only Just Fontaine, who hit 13 for France in 1958, and Hungary's Sandor Kocsis with 11 in 1954, have scored more individual goals in a single tournament.

Mbappe is also the men's World Cup all-time top scorer with 22 goals - one ahead of Messi.

He moved clear of the Argentine on Saturday with two goals in the bronze match, although he could not stop France falling to a 6-4 defeat against England and finishing fourth.

Mbappe also scored twice against Senegal and Iraq in the group stage, and against Sweden in the last 32.

He followed that with strikes against Paraguay in the last 16 - the 70th-minute winner from the penalty spot - and against Morocco in the quarter-finals.

Messi could have overtaken the Real Madrid forward with a hat-trick in the World Cup final on Sunday.

However, the 39-year-old could not find the net in New Jersey as his Argentina side were beaten 1-0 by Spain, and ended the competition with eight goals in as many matches.

England's Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland of Norway scored seven times, while France forward Ousmane Dembele and English captain Harry Kane followed them in the list with six.

Golden Glove - Unai Simon (Spain)

Unai Simon was in goal for Spain in the 2026 World Cup final against Argentina

Spain's Unai Simon claimed the Golden Glove award for best goalkeeper after conceding just once in eight games.

The Athletic Club stopper kept seven clean sheets and was only beaten by Belgium's Charles de Ketelaere in the quarter-final tie.

The 29-year-old was picked ahead of Arsenal's Premier League title winner David Raya as Spain's number one, and repaid manager Luis de la Fuente's faith with a series of solid performances as they were crowned champions.

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