Mourinho says hat-trick hero Mbappe hungry for Real Madrid history

Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick to ensure Jose Mourinho enjoyed a winning return to the Bernabeu as Real Madrid beat Real Sociedad in La Liga.

Mourinho made the ideal start to his second stint in charge of Madrid at the weekend as he oversaw a 2-1 win at Espanyol, following it up with this victory.

Mourinho's side had to be patient against a stubborn Real Sociedad but their quality ultimately told, with Mbappe producing three brilliant finishes while Jude Bellingham got two assists, also setting up Vinicius Jr for the third.

Plenty of fans packed out the Bernabeu on Wednesday night, eager to witness the return of the coach who brought them three domestic titles over a decade ago, winning 128 of his 178 matches in charge.

But Real Sociedad were clearly determined to spoil the party and initially made life difficult for the hosts.

However, Real Madrid broke the deadlock five minutes before half-time when Mbappe's excellent first-touch took him away from a defender just inside the box and he drove the ball into the back of the net.

Real Sociedad responded superbly and were level just four minutes later when a deflected shot fell kindly for Luka Sucic to fire into the net.

Two bits of Bellingham brilliance helped Real Madrid score two further goals midway through the second half.

He first played a neat one-two with Mbappe to allow the latter to place a shot beyond the goalkeeper, before Bellingham's persistence inside the box ensured he was able to tee up Vinicius Jr for a tap-in.

Mbappe then wrapped up a brilliant night for him and Real Madrid when he ran onto Vinicius Jr's fine ball into the box before chipping home.

"He's a historical player, his World Cup record will remain forever," said Mourinho.

"He's very hungry to make history at Real Madrid too. He isn't just a goalscorer, he doesn't wait for the whole team to create and then just score.

"He's very involved in the game. When you coach elite players like this, you don't need to coach them as individuals. You need to coach the team as a whole."

'There's a belief Mourinho can deliver success'

Elizabeth Conway, BBC Sport Spanish football reporter at the Bernabeu

Mourinho returned to the Bernabeu after 13 years away, and the anticipation around the stadium was palpable. Fans and journalists alike wondered what his reception would be like.

When Mourinho's name was read out over the loudspeaker after the starting XI had been announced, a huge roar echoed around the Bernabéu, followed by loud chants of his name.

Real Madrid supporters are desperate for this season to be a success, and there is a belief that Mourinho can be the man to deliver it. As Mourinho himself said, a trophyless season would be a failure. He knows what is expected of him.

But two wins from two is at least the perfect start.

This win was far more convincing than the one against Espanyol last weekend. By the second half, Madrid made it look easy.

Mourinho spent much of the game sitting on the bench, largely composed, before eventually making his way over to the fourth official to protest a decision.

He may have appeared emotionless for much of the afternoon, but there is little doubt there would have been a sense of relief too. These wins are not easy, and securing three points at home at the Bernabeu represents an important first step.

First impressions count here. And while Madrid supporters have already had plenty of first impressions of Mourinho, this renewed version of him will have only strengthened their confidence.

Speaking to press after the match, Jose Mourino repeated the word 'tranquilo', meaning 'calm'.

He said there was a sense of calm in the dressing room, among the players and certainly from him. When asked what it was like to return the Bernabeu, he stayed understated.

"Normal. I don't feel nervous anymore before games. Last time I came to Benfica, I watched the game in the parking lot. This time, I was on the bench." He was serving a one match Uefa suspension at the time.

It feels like Mourinho is enjoying being interrogated by the press. He even has a bit of banter with journalists and gives back and forth.

But that's a reflection of two wins and two games, and realistically, Real Madrid have yet to face a side that really tests them.

The question is whether he will be so 'tranquilo' when they face Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano on 20 September, the game many consider the first big test.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.