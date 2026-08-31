Stephen Kingsley Bennieh extends community support to Bibiani Muslims

The Muslim community in Bibiani Adienkyen, Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality, has received prayer mats and financial assistance from the Deputy Managing Director of Ghana Post Company Limited, Stephen Kingsley Bennieh, to support its newly established mosque.

The donation, made on Sunday, August 30, 2026, is part of Mr Bennieh’s ongoing efforts to support community initiatives and contribute to projects that promote social and religious development in the municipality.

The gesture was particularly aimed at helping the Muslim community meet some of its immediate needs as it works to develop the new mosque and strengthen its activities.

Presenting the items, Mr Bennieh, also a lawyer, called on the Imams and members of the Muslim community to make the President of the Republic of Ghana, national and local leaders, as well as the people of the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality, a regular part of their prayers.

He also asked the Muslim community to pray for the NDC and its leadership in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Constituency.

Mr Bennieh further requested prayers for himself, particularly for strength, good health and long life to enable him to continue supporting communities and contributing to development, especially within the constituency.

In addition to the prayer mats, he presented an envelope containing an undisclosed amount of money towards the activities of the mosque.

The Municipal Third Deputy Imam, speaking on behalf of the Imams and the wider Muslim community, expressed appreciation to Mr Bennieh for the gesture and for his continued interest in the welfare of the community.

He assured the donor of the community’s prayers and pledged that the Imams and congregants would continue to pray for the success of his aspirations and endeavours.

The Imam also urged Mr Bennieh not to relent in his acts of generosity, saying he was confident that Almighty Allah would continue to guide, strengthen and bless him.

The presentation also provided an opportunity for the Muslim community to draw attention to some of its outstanding needs.

The community appealed to Mr Bennieh for further assistance towards the construction of a school building and the acquisition of a prepaid electricity meter.

According to the community, support in those areas would help improve the development of the facility and ensure the smooth operation of the mosque and its activities.

The appeal comes as the newly established mosque continues to serve the religious needs of Muslims in Bibiani Adienkyen and works towards putting in place the infrastructure required to support both worship and community development.

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