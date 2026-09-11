Mahama begins two-day ‘Resetting Ghana Tour’ of Upper West

President John Dramani Mahama has begun a two-day visit to the Upper West Region as part of his nationwide 'Resetting Ghana Tour', aimed at engaging citizens and stakeholders on his government’s development agenda.

The President is expected to be in the region from Friday, September 11 to Saturday, September 12, where he will interact with residents, traditional leaders, local authorities and other stakeholders.

The visit forms part of President Mahama’s broader nationwide engagement designed to give citizens an opportunity to discuss government policies, programmes and development priorities directly with him and members of his administration.

During his stay in the Upper West Region, President Mahama is expected to highlight progress made by the government under the Resetting Ghana agenda while outlining plans and interventions aimed at addressing the development needs of the region.

The tour will also provide an opportunity for residents and stakeholders to raise concerns about challenges confronting their communities and put forward proposals for government consideration.

The Upper West visit follows similar engagements in other parts of the country as the President seeks to strengthen interaction between his administration and citizens.

Government officials accompanying the President are also expected to participate in the engagements and provide updates on programmes and projects being implemented in the region.

The two-day tour is expected to end on Saturday, September 12, after which the President will continue with his nationwide engagements.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.