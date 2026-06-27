Brock Royal Family to host Duku Walk, back 2026 Osu Homowo Festival

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The Brock Royal Family has announced plans to host this year’s Duku Walk and sponsor the 2026 Osu Homowo Festival.
It also reaffirmed its support for community development, health and cultural heritage.
The annual Duku Walk has become one of the family’s flagship events, attracting participants from across the country for exercise, networking and social interaction.
Speaking ahead of the event, the founder and patriarch of the Brock Royal Family, who is a native of Osu in the Greater Accra Region, said this year’s edition will go beyond promoting a healthy lifestyle.
“The Duku Walk has become a permanent feature on our calendar, and we are looking forward to making it bigger due to its potential for building healthy networks among families and businesses,” he said.
He encouraged the public to participate in large numbers.
“It’s not going to be just a Walk, come in your numbers, strike business acquaintances, exercise and have fun to the fullest.”
The family also announced that one of its subsidiary companies will sponsor this year’s Osu Homowo Festival, adding to its support for one of Ghana’s most celebrated traditional festivals.
The sponsorship is expected to support activities marking the annual festival, which celebrates the history, resilience, and cultural heritage of the Osu people.
The Brock Royal Family said it remains committed to initiatives that promote community engagement, healthy living and the preservation of Ghanaian traditions.
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