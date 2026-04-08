Enterprise Insurance crowns first “Insure Na Chilli” winner: Jonathan Syme set for ultimate football experience

The excitement surrounding the “Insure na Chilli” promotion has reached new heights as Enterprise Insurance officially announced Jonathan Syme, a customer of its South Industrial Area branch in Accra, as the first lucky winner of the campaign’s most coveted prize.

As part of his reward, Mr. Syme has secured a sponsored trip to enjoy the Ultimate Football Experience later this year. Since its launch in January 2026, the promotion has seen significant participation from vehicle owners across the country.

Speaking at the prize presentation, the Head of Business Development at Enterprise Insurance, Mark Danso Addison, highlighted the broader significance of the campaign.

“We are delighted to demonstrate that beyond our prompt claims payment and our highly trusted brand—built over 102 years since 1924—insurance can also reward customers in a transparent and meaningful way,” he stated.

Speaking at the same event, an elated Jonathan Syme expressed both surprise and gratitude at his win. Like many participants, he entered the promotion hopeful but never imagined he would emerge as the first top prize winner.

“I am truly delighted. To be honest, I never expected to win this,” he shared.

For Mr. Syme, the win represents more than just an exciting trip—it highlights the value of choosing a dependable insurance partner.

Beyond his personal excitement, Mr. Syme encouraged Ghanaian vehicle owners to prioritize their motor insurance with Enterprise Insurance, pointing to the company’s transparency, professionalism in claims payment, and the added benefits of the Insure na Chilli promotion.

“I want to encourage everyone to insure their vehicles with Enterprise Insurance. Not only do you enjoy peace of mind through their excellent service, but you also stand a chance to win life-changing experiences like this,” he added.

The journey is far from over for Enterprise Insurance customers. The Insure na Chilli promotion runs through May 2026, offering more opportunities for participants to win.

Two more winners will be selected to join the Ultimate Football Experience. Customers who purchase or renew their motor insurance policies before the deadline remain eligible for these grand prizes, along with several other consolation rewards.

With Jonathan Syme securing the first spot, anticipation is building as customers look forward to discovering who will join him on this unforgettable experience.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.