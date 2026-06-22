Photos: NDC names national headquarters after Jerry John Rawlings on 79th birthday

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has renamed its national headquarters the JJ Rawlings House in honour of its founder, former President Jerry John Rawlings, as part of activities marking what would have been his 79th birthday.

A bust of the late statesman was also unveiled at the party headquarters. Speaking at the ceremony, President John Mahama disclosed that Rawlings consistently declined several proposals to have national monuments named after him.

These, he said, included naming the FPSO for the ENI Sankofa field after him, as well as the University for Development Studies, which was established with proceeds from his World Food Prize.

President Mahama urged Ghanaians to uphold the principles Rawlings stood for throughout his life, especially probity and accountability

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