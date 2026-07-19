Ghana Electronic Procurement System will reduce corruption in public procurement – PPA

The Deputy Director in charge of Capacity Development at the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Andrew Kwadwo Baafi, has said the mandatory implementation of the Ghana Electronic Procurement System (GHANEPS) will significantly reduce corruption in public procurement by eliminating direct contact between procurement entities and suppliers.

He said the Minister of Finance had directed all state institutions to use GHANEPS and had integrated the platform with the national payment system to enhance transparency and efficiency.

Mr Baafi explained that once procurement plans were approved, they were uploaded onto the platform to enable interested suppliers to identify opportunities and participate in competitive bidding.

He said this in an interview with the Daily Graphic on the sidelines of a Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) training workshop in Accra for participants from the Greater Accra, Eastern, Volta, and Oti regions.

The Hewlett Foundation-supported programme brought together representatives of Regional Coordinating Councils, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, Civil Society Organisations, GACC's Local Accountability Networks (LANets) and the media.

Electronic process

Mr Baafi said GHANEPS replaced the manual procurement system, which often created opportunities for undue influence through face-to-face interactions.

He explained that procurement entities now prepare procurement plans, publish tender documents, receive bids, and conduct evaluations electronically using pre-disclosed criteria before contracts are awarded.

"From the beginning to the end, there is no physical interaction between the parties because the entire process is done electronically," he said.

Although no system could eliminate corruption, Mr Baafi said GHANEPS would substantially reduce corrupt practices, strengthen transparency, improve competition, promote value for money, and enhance public confidence in the procurement process.

Capacity building

The Executive Secretary of GACC, Beauty Emefa Narteh, said the workshop was designed to equip participants with practical skills to monitor procurement activities, analyse procurement data and engage duty bearers with evidence-based findings.

Participants described the training as timely.

A procurement officer at the Kadjebi District Assembly, Emmanuel Bilbe, said GHANEPS would minimise corruption by ensuring compliance with procurement regulations.

The Regional Procurement Officer at the Oti Regional Coordinating Council, Fortune Dzorgbenyuie Loglo, said the workshop had reinforced procurement reforms and improved efficiency, while a LANet member, Richard Kofi Dake, said it had strengthened civil society's capacity to monitor procurement, detect possible bidder collusion, and promote accountability.

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