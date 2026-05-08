Artificial Intelligence is not cheating

Kwame Sowu Jnr., the writer

There is something deeply ironic about people attempting to discredit others simply because they used Artificial Intelligence to produce excellent work.

Many of the same critics already depend heavily on technology in their own professions and daily lives. They use smartphones.

They use software instead of manual calculations, GPS instead of physical maps, online banking instead of travelling with cash, and modern machines instead of purely human labour.

Yet when someone uses AI to improve productivity, communication, research, or creativity, it is suddenly treated as dishonesty rather than progress.

On many platforms, I increasingly observe people ridiculing individuals and even companies by saying, “This was written by AI,” as though it automatically diminishes the value of the work.

Sometimes the criticism is based on repetitive stylistic patterns commonly associated with AI, such as excessive gerund usage or overused words like “testament.”

But that argument itself exposes a misunderstanding of how intelligent use of AI actually works.

Good AI usage still requires human judgment, originality, editing, prompting, instruction, refinement, and contextual understanding.

A thoughtful user can guide AI effectively, edit weak sections, remove robotic expressions, improve tone, and produce highly valuable output. In many cases, poor AI writing is simply poor supervision by the human behind it.

Nobody walks hundreds of kilometres to deliver messages anymore. We use phones, email, and video calls. Nobody beats gong gongs or hires town criers to spread information anymore. We use television, radio, and social media.

Accountants no longer calculate massive financial statements manually with paper and pen. They use sophisticated software. Doctors rely on advanced machines, scans, robotics, and modern diagnostics to save lives faster and more accurately.

We pay for goods online with cards and mobile money instead of travelling physically with cash.

Human civilization has always advanced by creating tools that improve efficiency, accuracy, speed, and output.

So why should Artificial Intelligence suddenly become a source of shame?

If a person uses AI to organise thoughts better, improve grammar, conduct research faster, analyse information more effectively, or communicate ideas more clearly, what exactly is the crime? The real value still lies in the originality of the thinking, the usefulness of the ideas, the wisdom behind the judgment, and the quality of the outcome.

AI does not automatically create intelligence for an empty mind. A foolish person with powerful tools can still produce foolish work. In many cases, AI simply amplifies the capability of thoughtful people.

The fear and hostility toward people who use AI productively often come from misunderstanding, insecurity, resistance to change, or discomfort with rapidly shifting standards of productivity.

History rarely rewards societies that resist useful innovation.

Artificial Intelligence is not the death of human creativity. Used properly, it is an elevation of it.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.