Institute a Grid Expansion Levy now

Kwame Sowu Jnr., the writer

Ghana’s electricity demand is growing at roughly 10% annually. That is not a crisis. It is a sign of growth. The real problem is that investment in generation, transmission, and distribution is not keeping pace. We wait, delay, and hope, until outages force us into expensive emergency responses.

Power systems do not work that way. They require steady, predictable investment. If we expand capacity in line with demand each year, the cost is manageable and the system remains stable. If we delay, the cost multiplies and the consequences are felt across the entire economy.

A practical and immediate solution is to institute a dedicated grid expansion levy. An average contribution of GH¢100 per electricity customer monthly, roughly $8, if properly structured and ring-fenced, could raise significant capital every year. This is not about increasing tariffs arbitrarily. It is about creating a disciplined, transparent pool of funds solely for expanding generation and upgrading transmission and distribution infrastructure.

The strength of this approach lies in consistency and scale. Millions of customers contributing modest amounts create a powerful financing base. Unlike loans, it reduces dependence on debt and allows Ghana to plan and execute long-term power projects with certainty. It also gives citizens a direct stake in the reliability of the system.

But this must be done right. The levy must be protected from diversion, independently audited, and tied to visible, measurable projects. Ghanaians will support what they can see working.

Consumers must also accept responsibility. Reliable electricity cannot coexist with resistance to payment, illegal connections, and tolerated losses. If some choose not to pay while expecting an uninterrupted supply, the system weakens for everyone.

Electricity is not like oxygen. It must be produced, transmitted, and maintained at a cost.

The choice is simple. Invest deliberately now, or pay heavily later through outages, lost productivity, and emergency spending.

We cannot continue to enjoy what we do not reproduce.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.