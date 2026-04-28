Ghana’s AI Strategy is more than a policy, it is a declaration of digital sovereignty

Last Friday, in Accra, Ghana did more than launch a strategy.

Under the leadership of H.E. President John Dramani Mahama, and through the stewardship of the Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, the country issued what must be understood for what it truly is:

A declaration of digital sovereignty in the age of artificial intelligence.

At a time when global power is increasingly defined not by territory or raw resources, but by control over data, algorithms, and compute infrastructure, Ghana has made a strategic choice—to compete, to lead, and crucially, to own its place in the emerging AI order.

This is not a symbolic move. It is a political one.

The Politics of Intelligence

Artificial intelligence is often framed as a technological revolution. That framing is incomplete.

AI is about power.

It determines:

- Who controls knowledge

- Who shapes economic value

- Who defines truth in digital systems

- And ultimately, who governs the future

For too long, Africa has sat at the receiving end of global technological systems—importing platforms, exporting raw data, and absorbing outcomes shaped elsewhere.

That model is no longer sustainable.

Ghana’s National AI Strategy confronts this reality head-on. By committing to sovereign AI infrastructure, investing in local innovation ecosystems, and proposing governance institutions to regulate the deployment of intelligent systems, the government is signaling a break from dependency.

It is asserting that Africa must not only participate in the AI revolution—but must negotiate its terms.

From Digital Dependence to Digital Control

The implications of this shift are profound.

A National AI Computing Centre is not just infrastructure—it is strategic autonomy.

An AI Fund is not just financing—it is control over innovation direction.

A Responsible AI Authority is not just regulation—it is protection against digital subjugation.

Taken together, these moves represent an attempt to reposition Ghana—and by extension Africa—from the periphery of the digital economy to its commanding heights.

In the AI era, those commanding heights are no longer mines or oil fields.

They are data centres, algorithms, and digital infrastructure.

A Continental Imperative

Ghana’s move must not remain a national story.

It must become a continental turning point.

Because the reality is stark: if African countries do not build sovereign AI capabilities, they risk entering a new era of digital colonialism—one where decisions about African economies, societies, and governance are increasingly mediated by foreign-owned intelligent systems.

This is not alarmism. It is already happening.

From financial algorithms to content moderation systems, from credit scoring to predictive analytics, Africa is being modeled, interpreted, and influenced by systems it does not control.

Ghana’s strategy is therefore not just timely—it is necessary.

But it cannot stand alone.

From Strategy to Doctrine: The Role of MOBEX Africa

At MOBEX Africa, we view this moment as pivotal.

Our theme—“Resetting Africa’s Digital Identity and Sovereignty; From Promise to Practice”—was conceived around the recognition that Africa must move from digital participation to digital control.

The launch of Ghana’s AI Strategy validates that thesis.

But validation is not enough. What is required now is coordination, alignment, and execution at scale.

At the upcoming MOBEX Africa Tech Innovation Conference, we will:

- Interrogate national AI strategies and their readiness for implementation

- Convene policymakers, regulators, and industry leaders to define governance frameworks

- Showcase real-world applications of AI in public systems

- Advance the development of an Accra Declaration on AI Sovereignty

The Test Ahead

Commendation is deserved.

The leadership shown by President Mahama, Minister Sam George, and the Government of Ghana in taking this bold, forward-looking step must be acknowledged.

But strategy is only the beginning.

The real challenge lies ahead:

- Can Ghana build and sustain world-class AI infrastructure?

- Can it develop and retain the talent required to power it?

- Can it regulate effectively without stifling innovation?

- Can it bring the private sector along as a true partner?

These questions will determine whether this moment becomes a milestone—or a missed opportunity.

A Moment That Must Define a Generation

Africa stands at a crossroads.

One path leads to continued dependence—where the continent consumes technologies it neither owns nor controls.

The other leads to sovereignty—where Africa builds, governs, and benefits from its own intelligent systems.

Ghana has chosen the latter.

Now the task is to ensure that choice is not isolated, but replicated, scaled, and sustained across the continent.

Because in the age of artificial intelligence, sovereignty will not be declared in speeches.

It will be built in systems.

About the author

George Spencer Quaye is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of MOBEX Africa. He is a governance and digital transformation strategist, public policy commentator and board-level leader. He writes on leadership, political reform and Africa’s development trajectory. He’s currently serving as the Chairman of the Governing Board of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.