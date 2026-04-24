National AI Strategy is a call to action for all sectors — Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has described the Ghana National Artificial Intelligence Strategy as a long-term national blueprint that requires collective effort across all sectors of society.

Speaking on April 24 at the official launch of the strategy in Accra, the President said its implementation would be guided by clear targets and continuous monitoring over 10 years.

“This strategy will be implemented over 10 years, with clear targets and indicators across all its pillars. We intend to monitor progress closely and ensure that implementation remains disciplined and purposeful,” he said.

President Mahama announced plans to establish a dedicated institution to coordinate and oversee the execution of the strategy, describing it as a critical step toward ensuring accountability and progress.

“One of the most critical steps will be to establish a responsible artificial intelligence office to oversee implementation, coordinate stakeholders, and drive the strategy’s objectives,” he stated.

He outlined Ghana’s long-term ambition to build a robust artificial intelligence ecosystem by 2035, aimed at transforming key sectors of the economy and society.

“By 2035, our ambition is to have built a truly national AI ecosystem, one that expands literacy and access, strengthens job and entrepreneurship, supports local innovation, deepens data sovereignty, promotes indigenous language technologies, and improves the performance of the public service,” he said.

According to the President, the vision includes embedding artificial intelligence across the education system, expanding innovation hubs beyond the capital, and strengthening research and entrepreneurship nationwide.

“We envision a future in which AI is embedded across our educational system, where innovation hubs flourish beyond Accra, where universities lead in frontier research, where Ghanaian startups scale globally,” he added.

He also stressed the importance of inclusivity in the rollout of artificial intelligence, noting that vulnerable groups must not be left behind in the technological transition.

“Our informal sector and persons with disabilities are not excluded from technological processes, where we respect gender in terms of the rollout of AI, where our civil and public service becomes fully capable of leading AI-enabled transformation,” he said.

On education reforms, President Mahama revealed that preparations are already underway to equip Ghanaian children with digital skills for the future. He disclosed that the Ministry of Education has tasked its Curriculum Review Committee to complete its work by the end of June this year.

“We will be introducing AI, coding, robotics, and electronics at the basic level to prepare our children for the digital future ahead of them. This is the Ghana we seek to build,” he said.

Describing the strategy as more than a policy document, the President characterised it as a national call to action that demands shared responsibility from all sectors.

“This strategy does more than set policy direction. It issues a national call to action. It calls on the government to lead responsibly. It calls on academia to innovate boldly. It calls on the private sector to invest with confidence. It calls on our youth to prepare with urgency,” he said.

He urged stronger collaboration among stakeholders to ensure artificial intelligence becomes a driver of national transformation.

“It calls on all of us to work together to ensure that AI becomes a force for inclusion, productivity, creativity, and national progress. Let us therefore move forward with confidence, with discipline and with ambition,” he said.

President Mahama concluded by emphasising that Ghana’s artificial intelligence journey must be guided by national values and development priorities.

“Let us build an AI future that is not imported but is shaped by our own values. Let us deploy innovation, not for its own sake, but in the service of our people. And let us ensure that in this new technological age, Ghana leads with vision, purpose, and responsibility,” he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.