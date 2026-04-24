Technology

AeP Ghana backs National AI Strategy, says MSMEs must be central to implementation

Source: Myjoyonline  
  24 April 2026 6:56pm
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The Association of E-Commerce Practitioners Ghana (AeP Ghana) has welcomed the launch of Ghana’s National Artificial Intelligence Strategy, saying the policy’s real success will depend on how well it empowers small businesses to compete in an increasingly digital global economy.

In a statement issued on Friday, April 24, the Association said while the strategy is a major step forward, implementation must prioritise Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), which remain the backbone of Ghana’s economy.

“The success of Ghana’s AI strategy will not be defined by policy alone, but by how effectively it empowers small businesses to compete in a digital-first global economy,” the Association said.

AeP Ghana described the launch of the national framework as a landmark moment that could position Ghana at the forefront of digital innovation and economic transformation across Africa.

According to the Association, the strategy signals the government’s commitment to using emerging technologies to drive inclusive growth, improve public service delivery and strengthen Ghana’s competitiveness in the global digital economy.

The group noted that artificial intelligence has the potential to transform business operations, particularly within the e-commerce sector, where technology can improve logistics, digital payments, inventory management and customer experience.

It added that AI could also help businesses automate routine processes, make better decisions using data, and personalise services for customers.

However, AeP Ghana cautioned that strong policy announcements must be matched with practical support systems to ensure broad adoption.

The Association highlighted the need for inclusive access so that MSMEs and informal businesses are not left behind. It also called for skills training, affordable digital infrastructure, and clear ethical and data governance rules to build trust in AI systems.

Ghana has, in recent years, intensified efforts to expand its digital economy through initiatives such as mobile money interoperability, digitised public services, and support for innovation hubs. The new AI Strategy is expected to complement those efforts as the government seeks to modernise key sectors of the economy.

AeP Ghana said it is ready to work with the government, development partners and private sector players to promote the practical use of AI within Ghana’s growing e-commerce ecosystem.

The Association believes the strategy is not only a policy milestone, but a foundation for the country’s next phase of digital transformation.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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