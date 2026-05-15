Lands Minister woos global mining investors to Ghana

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Minister of Lands and Natural

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, has engaged high-profile global mining companies to market Ghana as Africa’s premier mining investment destination.

During an exclusive Investors’ Forum held on the sidelines of the 21st Session of the United Nations Forum on Forests (UNFF21) at New York, USA, the Minister described Ghana as a politically stable and investor-friendly country endowed with vast deposits of minerals such as gold, bauxite, manganese, diamonds, iron ore, lithium, cobalt and nickel.

He noted that Ghana remained Africa’s leading gold producer and sixth globally, while positioning itself strategically for the global energy transition through investments in critical minerals.

Mr Buah stated that Ghana’s mining sector had attracted over $20 billion in investments in the past two decades, with major firms such as Newmont, AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields, Zijin Mining and Perseus Mining operating in the country.

He also cited emerging companies including Newcore Gold, Azumah Resources and Northern Ashanti Mines as evidence of Ghana’s growing global mining appeal.

He assured potential investors that Ghana’s mining sector was backed by strong legal and institutional frameworks, including the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), which guaranteed stability agreements, contract sanctity, tax incentives, and protection against retroactive policy changes.

On some of the reforms introduced by the government to improve the investment climate, the Minister mentioned the removal of the 15 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) on exploration activities, the abolition of the 1 per cent COVID-19 Levy, and a reduction in the Growth and Sustainability Levy.

On sustainability, Mr Buah reiterated government’s commitment to tackling illegal mining through the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme (rCOMSDEP) aimed at formalising community mining and creating responsible investment opportunities.

He said: “Ghana remains one of the most competitive mining destinations in the world, and the government is streamlining regulations, enhancing transparency and reducing the cost of doing business.”

He noted that beyond gold, the government was pursuing diversification through investments in lithium, iron ore, bauxite and industrial minerals, while advancing plans for domestic gold and lithium refineries to boost local value addition.

Mr Buah reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to global transparency and accountability frameworks, including, the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme, the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights, and the African Mining Vision among others.

“Ghana is open for business. The opportunities are enormous, the environment is stable, and the time to invest is now,” he said.

The Investors’ Forum formed part of Ghana’s broader participation at UNFF21, where the country continues to showcase its leadership in natural resource governance, environmental stewardship, and sustainable mineral development on the global stage.

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