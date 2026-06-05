‘Football doesn’t lie on the grass’ – Jordan Ayew

Audio By Carbonatix
Black Stars skipper Jordan Ayew believes his longevity in the national team is due to his performances when he has represented the country, downplaying claims of favouritism due to his father, Abedi Pele.
Jordan, for the larger part of his 16 years with the Black Stars, has faced criticism from Ghanaian fans for his performances.
However, the 34-year-old says he always strive to be the best version of himself.
"When people say that [my father is the reason I'm there], it makes me laugh because for me it's even harder," he said.
"You always have that perception that it's because of his father, because of his uncle...At the end of the day, you can say all that but football doesn't lie on the grass.
"We are allowed to criticise but at the end of the you need to keep a your head straight and do what you do best and have self belief beacuse it's not easy.
"You just need to know how to deal with those moments and to have thick skin because football is not easy."
Jordan will be leading Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be staged in Mexico, Canada and the United States of America.
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