Madina MP appeals for redevelopment of Pantang and Danfa hospitals

Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu

The Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, has appealed to the Minister of Health to prioritise the redevelopment of the Pantang and Danfa hospitals to improve healthcare delivery in the area.

According to the MP, the two health facilities have not undergone any major renovation since their establishment, a situation he says is affecting the quality of healthcare services provided to residents.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Free Primary Healthcare Post at the Madina Market, Mr. Sosu stressed the urgent need for the rehabilitation and expansion of both facilities.

“I want to use this platform to appeal to the Health Minister to redevelop the Pantang Hospital,” he stated.

The Madina MP noted that the current Health Minister had previously demonstrated a strong interest in issues affecting the hospital while serving as Ranking Member on Parliament’s Health Committee.

“The Health Minister used to be the Ranking Member of the Health Committee in Parliament, and I know how active he was when it came to Pantang Hospital. By God’s grace, he is now the Health Minister,” he said.

Mr. Sosu further lamented what he described as years of neglect of mental health infrastructure in the country.

“Beyond what Kwame Nkrumah did, no government has done anything significant to improve mental health in Ghana, especially with the Pantang Hospital,” he stated.

The legislator also raised concerns about the condition of the Danfa Medical Centre, describing the facility as being in a poor state.

“The next major problem we have is the Danfa Medical Centre. It is completely broken down. It has very limited resources,” he said.

He therefore appealed to the Health Minister to pay greater attention to the redevelopment and rehabilitation of both facilities to improve healthcare services for residents.

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