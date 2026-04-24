President Mahama announces $250m investment to establish national AI computing centre

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that the government will invest $250 million to establish a world-class artificial intelligence computing centre, as part of efforts to position Ghana as a leader in emerging technologies.

Speaking at the launch of the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy on Friday, April 24, President Mahama said the investment would form the backbone of the country’s artificial intelligence development.

“I am therefore pleased to announce major financial commitments towards our AI agenda. Ghana will invest $250 million to establish a world-class AI computing centre,” he said.

He explained that the facility is expected to serve as a hub for research, innovation and enterprise, supporting local talent to develop technological solutions for both Ghana and the wider African continent.

“The proposed AI computing centre will serve as a nerve centre for research, innovation and enterprise, enabling Ghanaian talent to build solutions not only for our country but also for the wider African continent,” he said.

In addition to the computing centre, the President announced a further $20 million allocation to support the short- to medium-term implementation of the National AI Strategy, describing the combined investment as essential for the country’s long-term development.

“These investments are bold but necessary,” he stated.

President Mahama stressed that the government alone cannot deliver the AI agenda, calling for broad collaboration among stakeholders.

“Success will require strong partnerships among the state, academia, civil society, industry, and our development partners,” he said.

He acknowledged the contributions of several partners involved in developing the strategy, including the Ministry of Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovation, led by Samuel Nartey George, as well as international and academic institutions.

“This strategy is itself the product of collaboration with contributions from the Ministry, the UK High Commission, GIZ, the United Nations group, and the **Responsible AI Lab at KNUST>,” he said.

The President outlined key pillars of the National AI Strategy, including ethical AI development, education and skills training, industrial innovation, data governance, research, and improved public sector services.

According to him, capacity building remains central to the strategy’s success.

“At the heart of all these pillars is one imperative: capacity. Without skilled people, strong institutions, secure infrastructure, and sound governance, no AI strategy can succeed,” he said.

President Mahama also highlighted the importance of digital infrastructure, comparing it to traditional national development assets such as roads and power systems.

“Data, computing power, connectivity, and energy are now as strategic to the digital age as roads, ports, railways, and power plants were in earlier eras of development,” he said.

He added that the government is deliberately strengthening the country’s digital backbone to support the increasing demands of artificial intelligence systems.

“We are building deliberately because infrastructure is the foundation upon which innovation rests,” he stated.

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