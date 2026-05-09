Ghana’s Ignorant Citizens & Predatory Regulators

Kwame Sowu Jnr., the writer

We live in a country where millions of people, including many highly educated citizens, operate daily without a proper understanding of their legal obligations, civic responsibilities, or regulatory requirements. In many cases, what appears to be disobedience is simply ignorance.

A trotro driver may continuously pay GH¢5 or GH¢10 in roadside bribes over expired insurance or roadworthiness certificates that officially cost far less than the accumulated illegal payments. Not because he deliberately wants to break the law, but because the system is confusing, inaccessible, intimidating, and poorly explained.

Land buyers routinely purchase disputed lands without conducting proper checks because the process is painfully cumbersome, fragmented, expensive, and time-consuming. Institutions that should proactively guide, educate, simplify, and interact with the public often appear invisible until punishment, demolition, arrest, or fines become necessary.

That is the tragedy of Ghana.

Regulators frequently behave like ambush squads instead of public service institutions. Civic education is weak. Processes are unnecessarily complicated. Offices hardly communicate with one another. Many citizens therefore choose to operate “under the radar” because formal compliance feels exhausting, expensive, humiliating, and sometimes deliberately engineered for rent-seeking.

Yet when things go wrong, the ordinary citizen alone becomes the villain.

The most troubling part is that institutions that failed to educate, inspect, digitise, simplify, warn, or proactively intervene often escape scrutiny themselves. The lazy institutional culture of reacting after disasters instead of preventing them has become normalised.

Buildings are demolished only after completion. Illegal settlements are noticed only after occupation. Businesses are shut down after years of operation. Vehicles are stopped daily instead of systems being designed to make compliance easy and automatic.

A serious country does not merely punish. It guides, educates, simplifies, and prevents.

Ghana cannot continue operating as a nation where navigating legality feels harder than avoiding it. Until compliance becomes easier than non-compliance, corruption, bribery, informality, and disorder will continue flourishing.

A messy system eventually produces messy outcomes.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.