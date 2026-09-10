Nkoranza 24-hour economy market project 5% complete as minister threatens contract termination

Audio By Carbonatix
The government’s ambitious vision of a 24-hour economy has hit a rocky patch in the Bono East Region, as the Nkoranza Municipal Assembly’s flagship modern market hub is severely behind schedule.
During a monitoring visit to the project site, Bono East Regional Minister, Francis Owusu Antwi, expressed outrage upon discovering that the contractor had completed just 5% of the work—a far cry from the 25% expected based on the current contract duration.
The project, which falls under the government’s broader national agenda to establish round-the-clock commercial hubs across all 261 districts in Ghana, is designed to be a gamechanger for the local economy.
It promises to move beyond traditional periodic trading by offering 24-hour banking services, cold storage units, warehouses, clinics, pharmacies, day-care centers, and dedicated police and fire service posts for enhanced security.
However, the Minister’s visit painted a picture of stagnation, with minimal visible progress on the grounds.
“I am not happy at all with what I am seeing,” an infuriated Mr. Owusu Antwi told the media after his inspection. “This is the government’s most important policy; it cannot afford to fail. The contractor has done just 5% of work against an expected 25% per the contract duration. It is unacceptable.”
The Regional Minister did not mince words regarding the future of the contract. He issued a stern ultimatum, warning that failure to demonstrate significant improvements by his next scheduled visit would result in immediate termination of the contract.
“I am giving the contractor a strict deadline. If I don’t see significant changes by my next visit, I will be forced to terminate this contract. Enough is enough. The 24-hour economy agenda is a policy we are committed to delivering for the people of Nkoranza and Ghana as a whole,” he added.
Contractor’s Plea for Time
Responding to the Minister’s criticisms, the contractor on-site conceded that the project had fallen behind schedule but maintained that the situation was not irreversible. He attributed the delays to logistical challenges but assured the Regional Minister and the public that a turnaround was imminent.
“We admit that we are behind schedule, but we are putting urgent measures in place,” the contractor explained. “We promise to increase our output and significantly expand our workforce by the close of this month. We are confident we can catch up with the contract duration.”
Local Impact and Stakes
For the residents and traders of Nkoranza, the stakes could not be higher. The market project is expected to serve as an economic lifeline, designed to boost trade, drastically cut post-harvest losses, and generate continuous employment for local residents and regional traders.
Unlike the traditional periodic market system that limits trading to specific days, the new model aims to create a fully functional, secure environment that operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Industry watchers consider the Nkoranza hub a bellwether for the government’s nationwide 24-hour policy. The next few weeks will be critical as all eyes remain on the contractor to deliver on his promise to accelerate work.
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