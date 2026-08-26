Contractor working on Adenta-Dodowa road incorporates pavement blocks at 17 major intersections

Audio By Carbonatix
Oswal Investments Limited has adopted the use of pavement blocks as a durable and quality measure to protect major intersections on the Adenta-Dodowa road, being constructed under the government’s Big Push initiative.
According to the project manager Mr Gabriel Foli the unique feature, though costly, will help keep the 17 major intersections in good condition.
Speaking to JoyNews, Mr Gabriel Foli explained that the intersections experience a high concentration of vehicle weight and turning movements, which can cause the asphalt to rut.
"More often you will realize that at the intersections you will see the effect of traction and rutting, the pavement blocks can withstand and deal with that phenomenon So that's the reason why we preferred that at the major signalised intersections,” he said.
“We want to assure road users and the public that by the close of the year, we should be able to get to Dodowa with the right-hand side asphalted,” he reiterated.
Some motorists and residents have commended the contractor for the speed and quality of work
“We thank President Mahama and the contractor (Oswal Investments Limited) for the work being done on this road. We're really happy with how the contractor is executing the project.
However, Mr Foli attributed some of the dust challenges to the behaviour of motorists, explaining that some drivers choose not to use the existing carriageway and instead drive on the extended gravel sections, thereby worsening the dust situation.
He said despite this challenge, the company continues to water the road as much as possible to mitigate the impact of the dust on residents and road users.
Gabriel Foli also indicated that the company has been able to substantially manage traffic flow by keeping the other lane open, while carrying out occasional repair works to ensure the smooth movement of vehicles.
It is expected that the company will complete one lane of the Adenta-Dodowa road by December, a development it says will significantly improve traffic flow and ease the challenges faced by commuters.
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