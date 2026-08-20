Dodowa-Afienya-Dawhenya road project to be completed by December – Contractor

Oswal Investments Limited has assured that the reconstruction of the Dodowa-Afienya-Dawhenya Road in the Greater Accra Region will be completed by December 2026.

The 20.8-kilometre single-carriageway asphaltic concrete road is currently 62% physically complete.

The project also includes the construction of walkways and four kilometres of dual carriageway at the Dodowa, Afienya and Dawhenya junctions.

The contractor gave the assurance during an inspection tour of road projects in the Greater Accra Region by the Minister for Roads and Highways on Wednesday, August 19.

Group Chairman of Oswal Investments Limited, Humphrey Awuletey-Williams, said the company was confident of meeting the agreed completion deadline.

“We will be done by December this year. We can achieve it easily,” Mr Awuletey-Williams said.

He urged the Minister to prepare for the commissioning of the completed road before the end of the year.

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